Comment | An unimaginable solution at the climax of Superpesis

The match schedule for the baseball semifinals is bad for all parties, writes Mikko Pajala.

How minimize the attention value received by the highlight of the season?

Solving that puzzle has hardly been a thought when planning the men’s and women’s Superpesis semifinals program has started. However, the result is that the task has been successful.

In the men’s semi-final series, Vimpel’s Veto and Manse PP and Sotkamo’s Jymy and Kempele’s Kiri meet. Every single game of those pairs is played on top of each other.

It’s no wonder that the match program immediately received loud criticism.

In front is of course a dense beginning of more than a week, where overlaps cannot be completely avoided.

It is always clear that, inevitably, some of the men’s and women’s matches will be played on top of each other.

Mansen’s participation in both series also poses its own small additional challenge to the creation of the program. In addition, Ruuttu’s main broadcasts are made with a relatively small group, which cannot humanly be expected to stretch to different parts of the country every day.

That’s why there would be fan camera broadcasts or club productions instead of just the main broadcasts.

Still, it is incomprehensible that all the men’s semi-final series games are set to the same timing. It can be seen both in the number of viewers of the broadcasts and at the box office in the box office revenues that are really important for clubs.

And putting the men’s sets on top of each other is not enough. There is also only one day without at least one women’s semi-final series match.

The women’s semifinals already started on Sunday, and their match pairs are Manse PP–Lapua’s Virki and Pori’s Pesäkarhut–Seinäjoki’s Maila-Jussit.

Thursday 31.8. and Monday 4.9. on the other hand, has been completely forgotten, even though the Super Monday concept, which has been in use for a few years now, has made Monday a familiar game day for the fans.

Match schedule was already puzzled on Wednesday, August 16, when all eight quarter-final series had to start at exactly the same time.

Bringing the “pitiful players” to the men’s Superpes lowers the value of the long regular season, when almost all teams get to the playoffs.

The semi-finals were played on a best-of-seven basis, but when advancing to the most important games, the winner can be decided with one less match.

The program that severely oppresses the viewers of the semi-finals is therefore the culmination of a series system that is otherwise special in many ways. At least it doesn’t serve nesting audiences, and neither do clubs.

During the end of the summer, several great match series and stories have already been seen, and the same will probably happen in the semifinals as well. Now the danger is that those stories will not get nearly the attention they deserve.