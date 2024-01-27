Comment | An alarming sight is revealed behind the NHL's Finnish stars

It is not shocking news that after the current Finnish NHL stars have stepped aside, there is a hole ahead. The only thing that is uncertain is how deep the hole is, writes hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén.

1+4. 2+0. 1+2. 0+3. 0+4. 2+2.

Finnish puck fans have gotten used to similar statistical lines in recent years after opening text TV's 235.

During the night's NHL rounds, you can see the sparkle of Finnish NHL stars at a steady pace. It's nothing new anymore. It has become everyday.

However, it's worth enjoying now. This delicacy will not be available ten years from now.

The world's best ice hockey league currently has a handful of Finnish first-team NHL stars.

Some of them are currently playing a real cannon season.

The names of two Finns grace the first statistical page of the NHL points exchange. Colorado superstar Mikko Rantanen is handsomely the fourth in the entire exchange and the number one center in Carolina Sebastian Aho is ranked 15th.

Next on the list are Florida's captain and number one center Alexander Barkov (31st) and Dallas' number one center Roope Hintz (34th).

In addition to these four attackers Miro Heiskanen belongs to the elite of NHL defenders. Among the Finns, Nashville's number one guard can also be elevated to the star category Juuse Saros.

The Finns' reputation in the NHL's star cult sky rests on this super six.

Of course, there are also great development stories behind the stars.

Magic game maker Matias Maccelli23, has stepped into a big role in Arizona, Eeli from Tolvane24, has been marinating as an important piece of Seattle's offense and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen24, is shaping up to be the No. 1 hitter in Buffalo.

Matias Maccelli (left) tried to ride Mikko Ranta in the match played on December 27. See also Column | The battle of ideas may be approaching its tipping point

The tip of the Finns is razor sharp, but narrow. When the current generation of bankers, barkovs and ahos starts laying pipes in a nail in a decade, the drop will be really drastic.

The next wave of world-class players is not emerging from the background to replace them.

of the NHL the balance of booking events gives a little indication of what is to come.

The balance of the last few years is harsh reading for Finns.

Only three players from Finland have been booked in the first round of the NHL in the last four years. Next summer, 1–3 Finns will be booked in the first round.

All the same, the trend is clearly down.

In the previous four-year period, the Finns were exceptionally loud. Between 2016 and 2019, no fewer than 15 Finnish players were booked in the first round.

The number is staggering, but even few of these players have become a core player (a credit player on which the team either succeeds or not) in their NHL club, let alone a star player.

Heiskanen is the only star. Tolvanen and his salary can be counted as a core player Patrik Lainewho has completely lost himself in Columbus.

After the booking, it usually takes – a little depending on the situation – 4-6 years before it is possible to say more precisely what kind of player someone will develop to the NHL level.

At the moment, there is a surprisingly big gap between the NHL's Finnish stars and the so-called second-tier players, because the players born at the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 2000s have not risen to the big screens as expected.

From the second booking of summer 2019 Kaapo from Kako a hard-class player was expected for the New York Rangers, but the 22-year-old winger's development is stalling. Kako should, at least in terms of his potential, be the top division of the Finns in the future, but nothing stands in the way of this at the moment.

See also Almería, waiting for the results of the PCR Kaapo Kakko is still looking for his place in the Rangers attack.

Besides Kako Anton Lundell is a player who has a lot to spare after the current Finnish star team moves to the side. Lundell, 22, is already a reliable three-pointer for Florida's top pump, but there's no guarantee he'll develop into a breakout player.

The same applies to the 23-year-old Jesperi Kotkaniemääwho was offered the role of second center in Carolina earlier this season, but the boots were still too big.

After all, top prospects at the NHL level emerged from these age groups. According to experts, the situation in future age groups looks even more dire for Finns. Instead of tip promises, there is uniform thickness by the meter.

From time to time hears talk that this and that age group is just too weak. They say there isn't enough talent in a certain age group. This is a completely wrong approach.

There are no bad age groups. There are age groups that are poorly trained. It is pointless to blame the players for the weak player production.

Even though the high cost of the sport and the resulting elitism are real problems for the vitality of hockey in the future, Finland cannot claim that Finland is a small country. Finland is the great country of the sport and one of the three countries in the world where ice hockey is the number one sport.

Yes, in this country there are quite a few nationalities starting to play ice hockey. Another question entirely is how to raise and teach this player material.

The eyes turn to the development of Finnish junior coaching and the player path, for which the Jääkiekkoliitto bears the responsibility.

Those working in the sport have been concerned for a long time about what sports skills are taught to juniors and how the teaching is conducted.

The chairman who stepped down at the turn of the year Harri Nummelan era, the Jääkäkköliitto sailed completely with the wind without strong leadership. The union has rested on its laurels for years, which is also reflected in the level of the field.

Currently, the clubs lack a full understanding of what the current requirements of the international game are and what they mean for player development work at the grassroots level.

The Junior World Championships are always a good indicator of where the top of the world is going. In recent years, Finland has given a lot of lead to the top countries, especially in skating and tempo skills.

Of course, the much-talked about series systems are also an essential part of player production. Condensing the series both on the junior and professional side would help the players to play at a level in the right series and thus increase the number of high-quality games.

However, what bothers me the most is any kind of explanation in the midst of the current upheaval. We prefer to hide behind the fact that this has been done before.

The beginning of the player production in recent years has been explained by the association as the fact that the competition in the world has tightened. That's how it goes. Development is developing.

The next question is, why hasn't Finnish hockey kept up with the intensified competition?