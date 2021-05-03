Comment Ambition replaced inhorealistic football in HIFK, but until how long are Spanish teachings sufficient?

In recent seasons, HIFK has become familiar with its inhorealistic game, but now ambition has replaced the cynical battle ball. On Monday, though, the balls occasionally bounced and threw where it hurt at the attacking head.

In winter During the 20th century, the Veikkausliiga club in HIFK opened its doors when the Finnish club management drove foreign owners out of the club. After the cabinet twist, HIFK went into the series on a small budget but with an experienced team. Over thirties Sakari Mattila and Hannu Patronen are the cornerstones of defense and Jani Bäckman and Jukka Halme are the custodians of the HIFK tradition. Most of the others are unturned cards.

When HIFK can’t afford the league’s star players, it’s largely a matter of getting a lot out of scarce resources.

Last in the seasons, HIFK became familiar with its inhorealistic game, but now ambition has replaced the cynical battle ball. Is the quality of the team enough for an ambitious playing style – its season shows. On Monday, the balls still bounced and threw where it hurts at the attacking head. Haka’s poorness could be partly attributed to the opening win of the season.

HIFK’s new Spanish head coach Joaquín Gómez has brought a change in team making and training. Where the former HIFK was a straightforward team playing simple football, there is now more ball control and more variation in the stellar game.

“There’s nothing simple about our game. The principles of our game are the most important thing. Our attack structures are flexible. I want to control games. Must control the center of the game. How is it done? There have to be more players there, ”Gómez told HS the other week.