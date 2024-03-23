Comment | Alma Pöysti and the Mummola team were the winners of the Jussi gala, Kaurismäki was shown a place in the closet

The Jussi awards for the film Mummola tell about the changing taste of Jussi voters, but the awards at the gala can also surprise you, writes HS film editor Veli-Pekka Lehtonen.

Friday In many ways, the Jussi gala was what you could expect: the creators praised each other and Finnish cinema. In the celebration speeches, the teamwork nature of filmmaking was also remembered, especially when only one of the working group was remembered with an award.

Awarded as the leading actor Alma Pöysti received one of the loudest applauses of the evening. The Finnish film crowd seems to love the actor just as much as the Finnish media, which has already elevated Pöyst to the category of a superstar in its headlines.

The award Pöysti now accepted for the film Four small adultswhich Pöysti supports along the way with his acting work.

Producer Emilia Haukka (left), director-writer Tia Kouvo and producer Jussi Rantamäki were happy to receive the Mummola film from Jussei.

Stuck predictably praised his director in his acceptance speech Selma from Vilhu and counter-candidates as usual. Pöysti said something bigger at the end of his acceptance speech: he thanked Marjo-Riikka Mäkelääintimate coordinator of the filming.

It was a signal of a new era in pushing the boundaries of acting. Even in the 2010s, the same Pöysti spoke understandably about the director who produced “masterpieces” of theater art with questionable methods From Andriy Zholdak.

Jussi gala the most confusing part was Aki Kaurismäki and the working group Dead leaves -the film being left without an award. Pöystik also received an award for his role in another film.

However, just a couple of months ago, half of Finland was waiting For dead leaves something even sweeter, an Oscar nomination.

Has Kaurismäki already won too much in the opinion of the Jussi voters and that's why he was assigned a place in the cabinet? Perhaps.

Answer can be found in the young auteur group, who think about the world and films in a different way than Kaurismäki. Ignoring Kaurismäki is not really even a new thing, because the young generation is long wanted to highlight other than the country's most internationally known auteur.

Dead leaves is a film about a middle-aged alcoholic, and the tough alcoholic man is also voted the best Grandma's in a central role.

The difference is in the approach. The 37-year-old director-writer Tia Kouvon Grandma's the view of the subject is that of a young person. The gaze is precise and harsh, but also childish. Kaurismäki's, 66, film is from another country. The gaze is equally light, but the world is more distant.

Kouvo won Jussit for direction and screenplay, so there are huge expectations for his next film.

Linnea Leino was voted the audience's favorite actress. Leino had a big role in the movie Lapua 1976.

Movies are always different, they are also valued with different criteria. of Je'vida, the world's first film in the Koltan Sámi language, was repeatedly spoken of as “important” at the gala. The film won three Jussi.

The same was not said about other films and especially an action film Interior. Obviously, clear entertainment is not important. Content supervisor Jalmari Helander was left without Jussi again and, at least based on the TV pictures, he looked the most disappointed of the evening.

Go however, four other Jussi won, and commercially, Sisu has been the clear number one of the past film year. About 13 million euros in worldwide box office revenue, according to the box office follower site. Grandma's the box office has correspondingly swelled in Finland by 400,000 euros, says the top 20 statistics of the beginning of the year.

Evening second, the loudest applause, based on the TV broadcast, the person who came to hand out the award was awarded Pekka Haavisto. For the gala, the member of parliament seemed to be the president.

It fit the mood, because the gala was more political than in a while. The filmmakers repaired their previous damage, when at the recent gala, support for Ukraine was conspicuous by its absence.

Ukraine wasn't even mentioned. Let me repeat. Gaza, on the other hand, was called for a cease-fire on several occasions and a director Summer West waved the Palestinian flag on the way to the stage to boo Jussi. I was interested in what the nominated Jewish filmmakers thought.

Kati Outinen was awarded Betoni-Jussi. See also Letters from Russia | The war changed Russia, but xenophobia remains

Evening the hardest applause drew the actor Kati Outinen, which was awarded with concrete Jussi. Long career, recognized author, great roles, especially in Kaurismäki's successes.

At the same time, one can wonder at the understanding of the Jussi raati people: what is the idea of ​​rewarding with Lifetime Achievement Jussi year after year factors that have already been taken into account many times. Outinen also already had three Jussi and an award from Cannes, among other things.

Jussie the TV broadcast itself has always been some kind of herring salad, where bubbling party fun, sometimes even boisterous, has been combined with nervous thank-you speeches and kökke humor.

Gala presenters Jaana Saarinen and Kati Kaitue photographed before the start of the party.

Now the host duo of the evening Kati Kaitue and Jaana Saarinen succeeded excellently and the number one of the intermediate inserts had flashed on the light side Linnea Leinowhich exuded an excellent all-attention-to-me-type starlet humor. Neumann's the Dingo sing-along was not bad either.

There can be many opinions about how the advertising embedded in MTV3's gala broadcast suits the Jussei. The presenters had to advertise a ready-made food brand and a new Hollywood comedy to the TV audience amidst their tuxedos and evening gowns. Pretty flat. This did not really emphasize what the gala was trying to say: the irreplaceability of Finnish cinema.