Comment | Aleksei Navalnyi is politically dangerous even when dead, just like Eugen Schauman was in Finland

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny is as dangerous to the Russian leadership dead as alive. A week passed before Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya was even allowed to look at his son's body.

According to the mother, the authorities pressured her. He was required to organize the funeral in secret and without an escort.

To Navalny spokesperson for the support group Kira Jarmyš said this week that the relatives had not been able to rent a space for the memorial service in Moscow. Mentioning Navalny's name had caused the funeral parlors to back off.

“In one place, we were told that funeral homes were prohibited from working with us,” Jarmyš wrote on Tuesday in the X message service.

Finally, the relatives were allowed to hold Navalny's funeral on Friday in a Moscow church. An estimated thousands of mourners came to the church. The line wound around the block, and there were plenty of police.

To the same this is how it was done in the Russian autonomous Grand Duchy of Finland 120 years ago.

It was June in 1904. A petty official Eugen Schaumann had shot the Russian Governor-General Nikolai Bobrikov in the middle of the city.

Schauman's family would have wanted their son's family grave in Porvoo.

Four days after the murder, however, the authorities came to the parents in Katajanokka. It was late at night. The parents were informed that the body would be buried the same night.

The authorities feared that the funeral would become an anti-Russian demonstration and Schauman's grave a pilgrimage site.

The body was transported by train from the Leppäsuo mortuary through the quiet summer night. From the beginning, the train line ran where the light traffic route Baana is now.

The deceased was guarded by police and gendarmes. When we got to the Malmi cemetery, the train stopped. The watchman was awakened.

Seppo Zetterberg says in his book Five shots in the Senatehow the grave was dug far to the edge of the cemetery, where there were anonymous line graves of the poor.

It was already past four in the morning when the police shoveled Eugen Schauman's grave.

Russian Governor General Nikolai Bobrikov.