Comment | Alan Wake 2 is difficult to play, and it takes away from the great art experience for many

Advancing in Alan Wake 2 requires dexterity and persistence. The difficulty of playing may take the audience away from the acclaimed Finnish work.

Of recent times One of the most praised Finnish works is the video game by the Remedy company from Espoo Alan Wake 2. The merits are undeniable. The game looks, sounds and feels like a David Lynch-esque thriller or horror movie, but one where you, as the main character, swing the gamepad around with excitement.

Just be careful when the controller sometimes flies into the wall. After all, the difficulty screw has been tightened.

If an experienced player feels like this, how many newbies will leave Alan Wake 2's in between or completely in between?

The difficulty lies To the genre of Alan Wake games, i.e. survival horror (eng. Survival Horror). The gun has very few scratches unlike in shooter games.

When Alan Wake shoots at an enemy, you first have to illuminate the hit point with a flashlight, as it were, and then hit it with the pistol. It requires that the fingers dance with the Playstation controller into just the right positions.

The controller of the player has more than a dozen keys and two tiny joysticks. Mastering them takes practice. Or progress gets stuck when you just can't find the right door or the key to lock it.

A familiar family mother regretted that she would be left out of the child's and parents' playtimes together when she could not play. And it was about a game for the whole family.

The problem affects the entire industry. Having played games for more than 40 years, I would say that the development of the user interface has been clearly slower than that of graphics, sound and storytelling.

But maybe do you have to make an effort for a great experience?

This is how you can think about, for example, contemporary music and theater in small halls. The Finlandia prize might also be won by a novel that you really have to read to the last point to experience it.

Of course, the effort is rewarded. As if I would have been rewarded even then if I had fought through Grand Theft Auto IV I remember one of the game's firefights at the police station. I didn't fight, the game was left unfinished, it still hurts.

Giving up in story action games means exactly the same as in other story works. Plot twists remain unseen and human destinies unexperienced. The best final scenes are etched in memory, like a horror classic Silent Hill (1999) dreamlike decision that seemed like hell.

One solution could be in the difficulty selector. If only the easiest level were so incredibly easy that almost anyone could breeze through the story.

