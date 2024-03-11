Comment | Al Pacino was about to ruin the Oscars that John Cena had already saved

The Oscar gala organized at night in Los Angeles was a show worth seeing by the standards of the entertainment industry, writes HS culture reporter Veli-Pekka Lehtonen.

Last last night's Oscar gala in Los Angeles was the benchmark of the entertainment industry a show worth seeing.

However, not in the sense that the Oscars have been remembered for in recent years, i.e. the high-level confusion.

Many remember that in 2017, the gala was really messed up, when the wrong film was announced as the winner at first. Even stranger was ahead in 2022, when the actor Will Smith the host was having a blast Chris Rock to the face.