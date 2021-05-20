Comment Aki Riihilahti heats the government with Twitter firing, and rightly so

The football community is campaigning to break the interest rate restrictions, because summer is at the door, and most clubs are not allowed to take the audience to their matches at all, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS’s sports editorial.

In Finland the football crowd is full and the reason is obvious.

The season is in full swing, but in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Turku and Tampere, for example, due to interest rate restrictions, it is practically not allowed to take in audiences at all.

It feels weird and the whimsy of the sports people unfair.

The matches are played in large stadiums, after all, the football field is another hundred meters long and 70 meters wide.

The auditoriums are all around it and there is plenty of space and fresh air. For example, HJK’s home stadium has 11,000 seats.

At the same time, the shops can be full of crowds and the bars festivities at their peak as long as they are allowed to be open.

The contradiction is fierce.

“Today in Tampere, all the terraces near Ratina Stadium are full to the brim. Hundreds of people on tiny terraces. Next Saturday, we will be able to take a maximum of 50 people to the stadium, which draws 17,000 people, when we try to conduct our business, ”Tampereen Ilves Development Director Toni Hevonkorpi summed up the situation a week ago on Twitter.

The football community seems to have decided that now is the place of attack. Strict adherence to the authorities’ instructions is not only enough to lift the restrictions, but a rigorous communication operation is needed to support it.

The clubs are in a hurry. Summer is at the door and authorities and policymakers have not been able to give the event industry any picture of the dismantling of interest rate restrictions, although the rest of society is gradually opening up.

Last Saturday, the Veikkausliiga invited the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) to the football stand so that they can, based on personal experience form an idea of ​​the safety of football matches.

At least Marin has responded in the affirmative.

HJK’s CEO is keeping pace on social media Aki Riihilahti, acting, inter alia, as Vice – President of the European Football Clubs (ECA).

In Finland, Riihilahti is at the forefront of the best-informed sports influencers.

Among other things, he was a member of a working group set up by the Ministry of Education and Culture to draft a proposal for the opening of public events for culture and sports.

In the past, Riihilahti has been more cautious in its public comments and has trained things more in the background. As summer approaches, the message has sharpened and the pace has accelerated.

Sport does not need different freedoms, but fair and proportionate treatment, Riihilahti’s key message is heard, but all kinds of spices are also included.

Greetings has in recent days received, for example, the President of the Greens Maria Ohisalo, which called on the government he represented to address the issue of equality of interest in interest rate restrictions.

“This is exactly what we have been trying to present to your government for almost a year. I would also like to ask the old @Makelanrinneoppila that with your party, even sometimes, you also raise a completely unreasonable and unequal situation in sports and exercise, ”Riihilahti wrote about the beginning of the week.

Prior to that, he had sought answers from the government’s demar management.

“Is this illogicality and inconsistency @MarinSanna and @KristaKiuru a state of will or what are the reasons? Inequality is now unsustainable. To my understanding, alternatives to the STM & OKM cover letter open or legal change. In the past, such have come from STM in less than a week when there is a will. ”

And then an overview of everyday life.

“After more than a year of fog, I dare not even hope to prepare, as long as it is opened at the same pace as the rest of society. We heard yesterday that 400 m from Linnanmäki you can take 3000 but only 6 people. Because all decision-makers think it is someone else’s responsibility, ”Riihilahti tweeted on Thursday morning.

Riihilahti and the drumming of others concerned has paid off. Also the director of THL on Thursday Mika Salminen joined among critics of corona restrictions.

But the distress of the sports and event industry is not promised quick help. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health does not intend to update its operational strategy until “in the coming weeks”.

During that time, too, the football people can only continue to repeat their legitimate message and hope that the corona epidemic will not get worse again.

The fault of football and sports would not worsen the situation, at least, because now the stands are empty and quiet.

