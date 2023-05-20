Comment | Aki Kaurismäki avoids the media in Cannes, and it even feels like a bum

Koolleet lehtet is director-writer Aki Kaurismäki’s latest film, which will be shown to the public for the first time on Monday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes

Supervisor and screenwriter Aki Kaurismäki release Dead leaves will be presented on Monday in Cannes, but according to HS information, with the lanterns turned off.

If you can use such a term for a premiere at the world’s biggest film festival.

According to Helsingin Sanomat’s information from several sources, Aki Kaurismäki will not grant any interviews to the media at Cannes, except for the press conference organized in connection with the festival on Tuesday.

The reason for Kaurismäki’s media avoidance has not been given.

The premiere parties related to the new film are also small-scale, if you compare them to the previous Kaurismäki premieres in Cannes.

“ Avoiding the media seems inexplicable, even silly.

Kaurismäki yes, he will travel to Cannes with the rest of his work group to celebrate Dead leaves premiere.

The film competes for the Palme d’Or at the event. The recognition is counted among the most important in the world of cinema.

The novelty of Kaurismäki Dead leaves is, according to the release, the “already thought-to-be-lost fourth part” of the director-screenwriter’s trilogy of working-class films, the other parts of which are Shadows in Paradise, Ariel mixed Match factory girl.

Usually even the most famous filmmakers meet the media at an event like Cannes as much as reasonably fits their schedule, and in that sense Kaurismäki’s avoidance of the media seems inexplicable, even silly.

Avoiding the media also seems strange because only good things have been said about the film. According to HS sources, Kaurismäki has received new energy in his work from actors with whom he had not worked before. Main parts In dead leaves acted by people in their forties Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen.

Artists need an audience for themselves and their work above all, but it is also clear that the artist and art always also need the media. The media gives visibility and helps in creating public relations. The media also explains and interprets the works. For the artist, publicity can also act as a kind of mirror, a sign of existence and status.

On the other hand, the artist always has the artist’s freedom to act as he sees fit.

Alma Pöysti plays the second main role in the movie Kuolleet lehtet.

Butter may be that the 66-year-old Kaurismäki is tired of responding to the media’s often admittedly different curiosities.

With 40 years of filmmaking behind him, he no longer has to stick his face out in the same way as someone who is just finding his footing.

Kaurismäki’s popularity is told by the fact that Dead leaves the sales work is already well ahead of the premiere and the extra publicity offered by Cannes. Performance rights in Europe have been acquired in, for example, Germany and France, both of which have been important countries for Kaurismäki both in terms of audience relations and box office revenues.

On the other hand Kaurismäki also needs additional attention, and that is what he is clearly looking for. He wouldn’t have given otherwise Dead leaves For the internationally well-watched racing series of the Cannes festival.

Performance rights have yet to be sold to many key markets, one of which is North America, i.e. the United States and Canada. In North America, Kaurismäki has not managed to break through in the same way as in France.

in Cannes Kaurismäki is and is known very well: the Finnish auteur has presented his works on the French Riviera in the competition series previously in 2002, 2006 and 2011. That is an achievement in itself, because many filmmakers only dream of entering the Cannes competition series.

The building of Kaurismäki’s brand in Cannes has been helped in addition to prestigious films snarky humorwho has remained at least the director of the festival by Thierry Fremaux mind. A Finnish reveler is exotic to a French.

The previous one once Kaurismäki was widely exhibited internationally with his new film in 2016 in Berlin. At that time, he was also awarded as the best director of the film at the local festival I hope beyond.

Even then, Kaurismäki’s performances had special features. Kaurismäki, for example failed to arrive to the festival’s press conference, where the other awardees arrived. The reason given was that Kaurismäki had been working a lot.

Before the awards were given, the media was riveted attention Kaurismäki’s interviews, where he seemed intoxicated.

in Cannes The premiere of Kaurismäki’s novelty is scheduled for Monday at 17:45 Finnish time. The place is the biggest Lumière hall of the Cannes Festival Palace, which can accommodate more than 2,000 spectators.

The premiere screening has been arranged in the afternoon as Kaurismäki wanted.

This is also where Kaurismäki differs from other filmmakers.

The new ones the films are usually presented in Cannes at fancy evening galas at seven or even ten in the evening.

Evening dresses and tuxedos are worn for these gala screenings, the audience includes a lot of culture cream and film people, but also corporate guests, especially from the festival’s sponsors, car brands, credit card companies and cosmetics companies, among others.

Kaurismäki has not wanted to be part of the gala hype of the evening shows. He has previously wished that his film would be screened in the afternoon. Apparently because then the film is more in the lead role. Another reason is that then the dress code on the red carpet when the cameras are rolling is freer.

This way, Kaurismäki doesn’t have to show up in a tuxedo.

He wants to stick with the little jacket look.