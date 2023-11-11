Comment | Ahtisaari 86, Koivisto 93, Kekkonen 85, Paasikivi 86, Mannerheim 83 – The presidency predicts longevity

Presidents live to be old.

In a person there are many ways to increase one’s lifespan, but perhaps the surest is to become president.

The five most recently deceased Finnish presidents have all outlived the life expectancy of their peers. This is how old they lived: Martti Ahtisaari 86 years, Mauno Koivisto 93 years, Urho Kekkonen 85 years, Juho Kusti Paasikivi 86 years and Gustaf Mannerheim 83 years. The average is 87 years.

And one steel granny is still barking. President Tarja Halonen turns 80 next Christmas Eve.

Everything is bigger and longer in America, and so are the life cycles of presidents.

George Bush died at the age of 94, Ronald Reagan at the age of 93, Gerald Ford At the age of 93 and Richard Nixon At the age of 81. When also included Jimmy Carterwho is still alive and will be a hundred years old next year, the average is no less than 92 years.

In Finland, the life expectancy for men is now about 79 years and in the United States 73 years.

How about Russia? Life expectancy for men is only 64 years, but even there presidents are resilient.

Boris Yeltsin i.e. until the age of 76, Mikhail Gorbachev to the age of 91, Constantine Chernenko to the age of 73, Yuri Andropov To the age of 69 and Leonid Brezhnev to the age of 75. The average value is 77 years.

Vladimir Putin is now 71 years old.