Comment Again, that traditional bun was spun – is it a must to repeat the same formula every year?

There are too many 16 teams for the World Cup, Juhani Liuhala writes.

No you can’t get anywhere from it. The match between the lions and Britain was a mere coercion on many levels. It did not offer great experiences or unforgettable moments. It offered a superior team victory over the underdog in every way. Nothing else.

The issue was also visible to the public, as the Nokia arena was quiet and partly active throughout the struggle. Of course, the paints were applauded, but none of them really got excited. At least in the clear.

It wasn’t a great match for the Lion players either. Of course, basically scoring a bit was easier than usual. The British players guided the puck as many times as four times to their own goal. Now, for Lion, it was repeatedly enough to miss a goal worth a shot.

Out there will be an annual debate on the number of teams in the World Cup. This year, there are a total of 16 teams playing in Tampere and Helsinki.

Russia was rightly dropped in the yard and should have no say in the World Cup in the years to come. Dropping Russia only underscores that it would be good to get the number of teams down well.

Or it will be up to the viewers to watch a bun like Friday in the future.

For myself, in the middle of it all, the familiar question arose again that comes to mind every single year during the World Cup. Could something be done about it? Make the games change so that all games matter?

Would be it would be a complete impossibility to focus on hockey at the World Cup? Only teams that would have a chance to win the world championship would really play in the tournament. It’s even a medal.

There could be fewer games in every tournament, and quality would replace quantity. With ten teams, this would work.

The International Hockey Federation would, of course, earn a few euros less, but the games would matter. It would be really exciting to watch them, and the audience would be guaranteed to make the guitars sway when every loss would be a huge blow.

What is clear, of course, is that nothing will really change if the beginning of the sentence is that the International Hockey Federation would earn less then. But you always have to dream.

