For Finnish women’s football, the European Championship venue is a jackpot similar to Huuhkajoki’s first value venue. Time will tell what kind of phenomenon the Helmars coached by Anna Signeul will become, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Finland the women’s national football team will play in the value tournament next year for the first time in nine years. Finnish football continues the winning streak of recent years, which actually began in the autumn of 2018 with the success of the men’s national team in the League of Nations and continued with the achievement of the men’s European Championship place. Finnish national team football is currently on the rise.

The place of the women’s national team in the 2022 European Championships in England is a logical consequence of the development of the team. The helmsmen raised their level tremendously since the last World Cup qualifiers, when the team’s value chain dreams were scrapped even before the last day of the match.

Of course, lottery luck must be included in the factors that made it possible to succeed. If the Huuhkaji had luck first in the League of Nations and then in the European Championship qualifiers, the lottery was also favorable for the Helmars. Scotland, which came from number one in the Finnish European Championship qualifiers, was perhaps the easiest possible opponent from hard countries.

Last time Finland lost half of their eight qualifying matches, this time Finland has not lost any matches yet, when there are remaining qualifiers. Last time, the goal difference in eight matches was 9-13, and now it was 18-2 before the last two matches.

Success The most important factor is defensive defense, and in these qualifiers, Finland’s defense has been iron-strong.

In the last qualifiers, Finland lost physically to Austria and skillfully to Spain. This time Finland was physically as strong as the block’s pre-favorite Scotland. The physical fitness of the team has been one of the areas covered by the head coach Anna Signeul has made a special effort. It has appeared in the game. Helmarit have been able to defend diligently throughout the match and attack and strike at the last minute of the match.

In a national team, the head coach’s opportunities to develop players are limited. Indeed, Signeul has sought to develop his own player line by helping with club transfers. As players have gotten to play and practice in higher quality series, better clubs and operating environments, the level has also risen in the national team.

Not one coach can know everything, and therefore a coaching team also plays a big role. Assistant Coach Lars Mosanderin washing a year ago has seemed to be beneficial to Helmar as he has helped organize the defense. Since Mosander started his work, Helmarit has not even scored a goal in competitive matches.

After a break of many years, the prize venue for Finnish women’s football is a jackpot similar to what Huuhkaji’s first prize venue was. During the qualifying success, the owls became a kind of phenomenon as a team, and time will tell what kind of phenomenon the Helmars coached by Signeul will become.

Yet the team’s players aren’t as familiar to the general public as the theme stands and lukashradeckys. The emergence of this phenomenon requires the media visibility of value competitions to support it. Maybe next year the general public will know players like Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto and Eveliina Summanen.