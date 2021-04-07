Comment After the corona pandemic, Finland will not return to normal either – that is why the future must be built now

Korona has been a risk that has already materialized. Now we have to find a common vision that hopes for a better tomorrow, writes HS Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka.

Because The crown runs out?

The voice of my five-year-old son is a sheer dose of frustration when he – how many times over the past year – has his parents even set some sort of schedule for a normal return to life.

In a five-year-old world, that normal would mean going to the store without masks, accessing an indoor play park, going back to a swimming school, and inviting friends to the village.

Our parents have our dreams, and the need to get even a half-hearted promise from someone to reopen the country and borders is at least as painful.

This At the time of writing, it is still premature to assess how sustainable the reduction in the number of coronary infections in Finland is. Developments after Easter seem cautiously promising. However, the coronavirus with its increasingly rapidly spreading variants can still produce setbacks.

Despite this uncertainty, Finland must now dare to turn its attention to building a post-pandemic future. A thorough exit plan, covering a wide range of sectors of society, a roadmap to reopen the country, get it back on its feet and breathe new vitality is a necessary task. The time for it is now.

The government has taken action, and the first guidelines for a roadmap for the post-crown period are being heard these days. The government will meet today, Wednesday dealing with its exit plan.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and his team are not moving any too early. The wise people and its enlightened decision-makers do not wait for the corona to recede, but proactively begin to determine the state of mind on which to end the mental and economic backwardness caused by the pandemic.

From the crisis resurrection is a matter of fate for Finland. It is difficult to imagine this more concrete and, in many respects more important, set of tasks for the agenda of the political decision-makers of our time. For this reason, Helsingin Sanomat will closely monitor the preparation for the exit from the corona and the progress of the plans in the coming months.

It is not just a timetable for the now closed restaurants, gyms and empty public premises and offices to open their doors. These dates are also needed, but in the end it is a much more comprehensive understanding of what Finland will be like after the pandemic.

What is our relationship to work and housing? What is working after the corona like? How is human interaction changing, and what new opportunities does it offer to a country like Finland?

Does Korona permanently change our values ​​and attitudes? Does the line between private and public make sense? What about war when a pandemic challenged our thinking? Did the crisis point to fundamental weaknesses in our society, governance models or economic system? Is the world ever as open and unregulated as it was before the pandemic began?

In this sense, there is a lot in our own hands. And that is why the social debate that is now beginning is relevant.

Crown time the previous problems of dependency ratio, competitiveness and public debt are still serious and cannot be escaped even in a pandemic. The support and recovery measures required by the crisis have further increased the debt burden.

The pandemic and its control itself have also given rise to new repair debt. Thousands of businesses have run into difficulties, mental health problems have escalated and youth nausea is on the rise.

Climate change and the loss of nature continue to require immediate action that affects the way we live our lives in many ways.

The list is long and heavy to read.

On the other hand, Korona also offers Finland a point of discontinuity, an opportunity to reconsider our choices, correct mistakes made earlier and invest in our new strengths, strengthening the old ones as well. The result can be an even better Finland, which survived the coronary discipline with slight damage, and which, in addition, was able to perceive its own role in the new world as an active, larger player in the international community.

Corona there has been a risk that has already materialized. We now need to find a common vision that hopes for a better tomorrow – also with a whole new kind of opportunity.

In the life of a five-year-old to date, the coronary year has been a disproportionately long period of anguish. It is all the more valuable to make sure that his decades to come are also the best time ever.