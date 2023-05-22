Regardless of the World Cup, Erling Haaland is the best soccer player of the past season, writes HS reporter Mikko Pajala.

English The Premier League season had quite an anticlimactic climax on Friday, when Arsenal, who had melted in the spring, lost to Nottingham and decided the championship for Manchester City.

Sunday night’s meeting between City and Chelsea thus left nothing to be excited about, even on a theoretical level.

City did raise by Julián Álvarez after a routine 1–0 victory with a goal, the Premier League championship trophy.

However, this only happened almost an hour after the final whistle. The crowd that ran onto the field forced the new champions to hurry to the stadium, and only after the emptying operation was the team able to celebrate.

The head coach Pep Guardiola’s with the lead, City’s eyes were immediately focused on the Champions League and FA Cup finals, chasing a treble, so some of the key players spent Sunday mostly on the side of the bench.

One of them was Erling Haaland. The season of the young Norwegian superstar has been wild – as expected.

To triple has previously been achieved in England only by City’s local rivals Manchester United, who celebrated the achievement at the end of the 1998-1999 season.

Now it is United who are another of those teams who have a chance to spoil City’s phenomenal achievement. The Manchester side meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday 3rd June.

Another candidate for a joker is Milan’s Inter. The Champions League final will be played on June 10 in Istanbul.

It will hardly be an easy task, but it is also indisputable that City is a clear early favorite in both finals.

It’s hard to see a scenario where City don’t go for at least the double.

The collaboration between coaching legend Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland has been very profitable for Manchester City. For Guardiola, the Premier League championship is already the fifth.

One as far as the prize is concerned, it doesn’t even really matter. The Ballon d’Or awarded to the best player in the world should already be awarded to Haaland.

Previously, the award was always given every calendar year. The previous Golden Ball was the first to be awarded during the two-year international football season.

Haaland, 22, has scored an incredible 52 goals for City in 49 official matches. The Premier League’s single-season record was broken in good time, and before the last game there are 36 league goals.

After a small run-in, Haaland has made one of the best club teams of the last decade even more dangerous.

In practice The Ballon d’Or race is a two-way deal. Another plausible candidate is the seven-time winner of the award, who led Argentina to the world championship Lionel Messi.

Messi, 35, was already deservedly awarded the Golden Ball of the World Cup for his feats at the World Cup.

However, Messi’s season in the club team has been completely two-part.

Paris Saint-Germain is currently struggling to reach the French championship, which is always the minimum goal for a club. Like City, PSG has longed to win the Champions League for a long time, but this time too the journey was cut short early on.

Even Messi’s good performances, 15 league goals and as many assists, have been somewhat overshadowed by various rumors and rumors. His own supporters have repeatedly booed and whistled for the superstar, who is almost certainly going somewhere else. Barcelona or Saudi Arabia, who knows.

Messi has already received his award, and there is no need for one more lifetime achievement award. Now is the time for a new generation.

And especially the time of Erling Haaland.