Comment | Afghan women were thrust back into captivity in the time machine, perhaps for generations

Comment|It is an unnerving thought that there is no scenario in sight that would allow the Taliban movement to lose its power, writes Helsingin Sanomat’s foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

Thence it’s been 27 years since I looked out the car window at a depressing view on a quiet street in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. A couple of women stepped towards them, behind them a man pushing a wheelbarrow.

I thought I’d dare now. Quickly raise the camera to the level of the windshield and snap a picture. As far as I can remember, it was the only usable picture I got of burka-clad women the entire trip.

The Taliban movement had first come to power in the fall of 1996, and the following spring I had traveled to see what kind of social system they had created in half a year.

The reason why I was so afraid of filming was the order of the Taliban movement, according to which filming of “living beings” was strictly prohibited.

The Taliban The “Ministry of Promoting Virtues and Combating Vices” had also banned flying kites and keeping pigeons. And music with instruments.

As well as girls’ school attendance and women’s employment. All this was justified by the Taliban’s medieval interpretations of Islamic law, or sharia.

At the very beginning of its reign, the Taliban found itself in contradictory situations. First, it was forbidden for all women to work, and it was also forbidden for male doctors to touch female patients. It was soon realized that it was life-threatening, so the Taliban drew up elaborate guidelines that allowed women to work and receive treatment in hospitals.

“If a woman sits in the front seat of a car without a legal relative in the car, serious measures will be taken against the car and the driver. If women or fashion magazines are found in a tailor’s shop, the tailor must be imprisoned,” said the Ministry of Virtue’s guides.

There were always more new instructions. Women were beaten in the streets if their ankles were seen flashing. Sometimes a man who was closest to the woman, such as a spouse or brother, was punished for a woman’s clothing mistakes.

I interviewed someone who sells women’s clothes Mohammedwho said he had been beaten four times by the chastity police because he was deemed to have talked too much with his clients.

However, some were happy with the Taliban’s rule. Even strict and absurd rules were a better option than a raging civil war. When the Taliban came to power, the war in its various forms had lasted seventeen years.

In the spring of 1997, there were only male students on the campus of Kabul University.

History is crazy. “Thanks” Osama bin Laden after the terrorist attack on the United States led by the al-Qaeda movement in the fall of 2001, some of the women and girls in Afghanistan could take a moment to breathe and think that they are human again. The Taliban had given al-Qaeda a home in their country.

The US bombed al-Qaeda into hiding and the Taliban out of power in November 2001. Afghanistan was able to take steps towards a modern society for a while. The Taliban’s five-year reign of terror moved back to the countryside, where it had originated.

When I arrived in liberated Kabul three days after the Taliban were ousted, the outlook was startlingly mundane, as if no Taliban had ever existed.

The blue light of previously forbidden televisions shone from the windows of the apartment buildings, couples walked hand in hand on the streets, women with bare faces and smiles on their lips. The music was fresh in the street stalls.

“The Taliban dictatorship has ended,” said my interviewee Zahir.

“We are free and happy,” added his friend Matt.

To come in the years Afghanistan significantly liberated the lives of its citizens and especially its women. That is, where the Taliban was no longer in power.

Girls’ schooling rate got up from less than ten percent to 33 percent between 2003 and 2017. In the same period, the share of girls with secondary education rose from six percent to 39 percent.

One hundred thousand women studied in universities. The year 2004 constitutional reform guaranteed that 27 percent of members of parliament were women.

No Afghanistan was not fortunate, the war was still going on there. And corruption ran rampant as billions in development aid flowed into the country. Still, few countries have taken similar development leaps in such a short time.

And drifted back towards hell in such a short time.

Friday marked exactly three years since the last US soldiers left Afghanistan. The country was left to the Taliban.

The same day the Americans left, the Taliban denied mixed classes for girls and boys in schools and male teachers from teaching girls. A couple of weeks later, the girls were banned from secondary education.

According to the UN Women’s Organization, the Taliban has passed more than 70 laws and regulations in three years, which have made it difficult for around 20 million women and girls to live a humane life.

A Taliban soldier storms the “Ministry of Promoting Virtues and Combating Vices” building in Kabul in November 2021.

Last week of the Taliban forbade women to speak in public places. At home, one must not sing or read the Koran so loudly that it can be heard outside the home. Women are forbidden to look at men, if it is not a husband or a relative.

The new regulations are written into the “Promotion of Virtues and Prevention of Vices Act”. The purpose of the law is partly to protect men from drifting into “temptations and vices”.

It is a distressing thought that there is no scenario in sight through which the Taliban movement could lose its power. In November 2001, you could see that the Afghans are ready in a couple of days to take the leap towards normal life, if only they were allowed.

But there they are again, women and girls. In captivity perhaps for some more generations. Even in their homes, fearing that if you make a mistake in singing, someone might hear.