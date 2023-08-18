Friday, August 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Comment | According to a Russian TV channel, one of Supo’s spy stations is located in S-market

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Comment | According to a Russian TV channel, one of Supo’s spy stations is located in S-market

Slandering the security police is new in Russian propaganda. The implementation is lame, writes Pekka Hakala, HS’s foreign editor.

Journalist Marina Kosareva presented “Supo listening points” in Helsinki. Picture: Screenshot from RT channel’s website.

Pekka Hakala HS

| Updated

in Finland Russia’s so-called information war has been reported in recent days.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said last week that Russia will increase its defense on the border with Finland, because Moscow expects NATO to increase its troops and armaments in the new member state.

#Comment #Russian #channel #Supos #spy #stations #located #Smarket

See also  Pakistan | Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at during a protest
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Linux Snap: What it is and Differences Compared to APT and Flatpak

Linux Snap: What it is and Differences Compared to APT and Flatpak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result