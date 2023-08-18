Comment | According to a Russian TV channel, one of Supo’s spy stations is located in S-market

Slandering the security police is new in Russian propaganda. The implementation is lame, writes Pekka Hakala, HS’s foreign editor.

Pekka Hakala HS

17:12 | Updated 18:11

in Finland Russia’s so-called information war has been reported in recent days.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said last week that Russia will increase its defense on the border with Finland, because Moscow expects NATO to increase its troops and armaments in the new member state.