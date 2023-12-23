Comment | A year ago there was an uproar over the treatment of Kalle Rovanperä – and soon the same discussion will be in front

This year in Finland, there is not a single obvious choice for Athlete of the Year, writes Ville Touru.

Ending the sports year 2023 will be tied together in the traditional way at the Sports Gala organized on January 11. The most important question and preliminary speculation is who will be chosen as Sportsman of the Year.

This year, there is not a single obvious choice for the winner of the award in Finland.

Kalle Rovanperän second consecutive World Rally Championship and Lauri Markkanen being selected for the opening court of the NBA all-star game and as the most developed player in the series are among the hardest Finnish achievements of the year.

In their shadow, even quite a bit of attention has been paid in Finland Lukas Hradecky a sensationally tough autumn season with Bayer Leverkusen's goal.

Once elected Sportsman of the Year, Hradecky, 34, has played the best soccer of his career this fall. As the captain, he leads the only undefeated team in the European major leagues at the top of the Bundesliga – as the best goalkeeper in the league and the number one player in the clean sheet record.

A shockingly hard trick in the top 3 league of the world's biggest sport.

Starting from the beginning of the season, Leverkusen's streak of unbeaten matches in competitive matches is already 26 games long.

In the athlete of the year evaluation, however, Hradecky's value is dimmed by the fact that a single award is missing, and the first half of the year was not the same brilliance from him. The year of the Huhkaji was also dark.

Last After the sports gala, the crowd was awakened by Rovanperä's treatment. At that time, the World Rally Championship title won at a historically young age was only enough to finish fifth in the voting.

Among this year's candidates, apart from Rovanperä, only a track roller won the world championship in his sport Amanda Kotaja. That in itself is a significant factor when choosing the best athlete of the year.

The athletic level of the World Rally Championship has sparked a debate on the topic, and the fact that practically only six men competed for the World Championship title – the only ones who drove through the entire series – cannot be escaped. Rovanperä won three of the 13 races of the season.

The value of a world championship in a sport that is important to Finns is undeniable, even the second one in a row, but I guess that is not enough for Rovanperä to be chosen as Athlete of the Year again.

Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen won the second consecutive world rally championship.

Reason is Markkanen. Being selected for the all-star game of the superior first league of the global giant sport and even for its opening court, as well as winning the award for the most developed player of the year at the NBA awards gala in the summer, are achievements for which there is no challenger in Finland this year.

Markkanen is my choice for Sportsman of the Year, but he is by no means a clear choice either.

Sports are fundamentally about winning, and Markkanen did not win anything this year as a representative of the team sport. And it wasn't even close.

On a personal level, he has risen to the elite of the NBA, about a top 20 player, but as a team, the Utah Jazz are nevertheless the bottom of the entire series, with no hope of even reaching the playoffs this season.

The World Championships at the end of the summer were also quiet for Finland, and Markkanen was not able to carry the team nearly as well as in the previous year's EC tournament.

Of course, the summer conscript service certainly had an effect as well. Another Finnish athlete who recently went into the service talked about how “crap and busyness that hinders training is a must for an athlete”.

Even though it has no effect on the Athlete of the Year selection, completing military service, which numerous star athletes in Finland avoided until the very end, was a performance worthy of a hat-trick from megastar Markkase.

Lauri Markkanen has risen to the star class of the NBA in Utah.

Markkanenbehind Rovanperä and Hradecky in the Sportsman of the Year competition, the judo heavyweight European champion Martti PuumalainenWorld Championship bronze medalist in pole vault and winner of the European Championship gold medal Wilma Murto as well as having claimed his place on next season's golf PGA tour in Finnish terms Sami Välimäki. It's probably one of them's turn to win the award in a year.

If we had to guess now, depending on the success of Paris, one of Finland's great Olympic hopes, Murto or Puumalainen, will be chosen as the athlete of 2024.

This year it is Lauri Markkanen.

