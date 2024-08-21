Comment | A startling letter from the Finnish Olympic athletes – there is only one solution for Jan Vapaavuori

Comment|It’s high time for Olympic Committee chairman Jan Vapaavuori to listen less to his own voice and more to the athletes, writes Vesa Rantanen.

Exceptional eruption.

The open letter of Finland’s leading Olympic athletes to the leadership of the Olympic Committee can be called a cry for help.

The editors had the honor of publishing the letter. The identity of the athletes behind the article is known to the editor.

The main message of the letter is here: The Olympic Committee does not respect elite sports. The management is classless and indifferent.

According to the athletes, it was visible at the Paris Olympics, among other things:

As indifference.

As a lack of community spirit.

As the management’s lack of passion and apathy towards top sports and athletes.

As a lack of understanding.

The most worrying part of the article is:

The culture of winning is not visible in the actions of the Olympic Committee or the management that was in Paris. Instead, it seemed more important to the management and staff to entertain the state leadership, other important guests or even their own families.

Olympic committee chairman Jan Vapaavuori (left), top sports director Matti Heikkinen and team manager Leena Paavolainen voted for the zero medal balance of the Olympics on August 11 in Paris.

Finnish missed a medal in Paris for the first time in Olympic history. The gastric collapse did not come as a surprise to the experts.

There are an endless number of parallel and intersecting long-term social and sports policy reasons for Finland’s weak sporting success, so it would be wrong to blame the disaster on one person or one decision.

The biggest troublemaker is not even the top sports change working group, whose chairman Jan Vapaavuori named one of the main culprits in his closing speech at the Olympics.

Of course, at the same time, Vapaavuori also lost a member of its board, an Olympic champion who had a strong impact on the change work group Tapio Korjusenwho has hinted that he will challenge Vapaavuori in the presidential election in the fall.

A member of the operational management of the Olympic Committee worked in the same change group Leena Paavolainenwhich gives a face to apathy and lack of passion in the athletes’ letter.

Although the grim end result is the sum of numerous negative developments, one actor has the greatest responsibility: the Olympic Committee.

Its most important tasks are to take care of Finland’s top sports success and now also exercise.

If success is judged by the result, then the country has one real race tourist: Vapaavuori, whose first presidency, which started in November 2020, will end in the fall.

Finland does historically poorly in the individual sports of the Olympics, Finland even moves dangerously little, and the funding of sports is reduced to the weakest level in recent history.

Before Vapaavuori, no one has achieved such a hard triple in one Olympics.

of Paris on the closing day of the Games, he announced that he would probably apply for a further season because “he is not a donor”.

It has become clear. Vapaavuori will not give up its position.

As a skilled gambler, he put himself in a completely new position in his closing speech. He suddenly turned into a great top sportsman, which is a chameleon-like performance after he has spent four years arbitrarily and coldly building a sports organization from the Olympic Committee.

Many experts consider this to be a crucial strategic mistake.

Taina Susiluoto is the CEO of the Olympic Committee.

Vapaavuori must have calculated that now is the last time to try to please the top sports people who will decide on his continuation, which he has pushed down for four years.

There is however, it is clear that no more Vapaavuori was killed than the top sports boss who drowned Neither does Matti Heikkinen can significantly affect the success of the Olympics in four years.

In elite sports, the time span is longer than the Olympics. Even if they had done world-class top sports work, it wouldn’t have changed the situation much.

As their obvious failure has not significantly changed either, because individual summer sports were in a weak state in Finland even before their time.

But both of them could have had a tangible impact on the things already listed by the athletes: the spirit of togetherness, valuing and leading top sports and athletes.

To respect sports and athletes.

Such everyday actions, which always reveal the organization’s values.

Tom Cruise carried the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony of the Paris Games on August 11, 2024.

Although behind the letter published by the editors is a small group of athletes, the output reveals the world of values ​​whined by the most important umbrella organization of Finnish sports.

The athletes felt that the Olympic Committee exists more for politicians, officials and stakeholders than for the athletes.

This is an unforgivable mistake by management. If the athletes are left with such a feeling from the games, it will not be fixed in an instant. More felt that they are not important, they are not cared about, their sport is one and the same and they did not receive professional level support.

The main thing seemed to be that the state leadership was allowed to fan the athletes in the competition village from a close distance and the stakeholders to cheer on the athletes preparing for their performances like circus animals.

Athletes the claim is harsh, but believable. Vapaavuori is at most an average sports person. He is a lifestyle politician.

Even now, he refused to comment on the athletes’ exit, stressing that the matter belongs to the operational management.

The CEO who started the Olympic Committee 2022 Taina Susiluoto on the other hand, he is the former director of the Confederation of Finnish Business. Based on his social skills, his main sport is political organization networking, which is the most sedentary sport possible.

It is natural that they try to please their own reference groups, of which athletes would seem to be the last in line.

Sweden had reason to smile at the Olympics. Swordsman Armand Duplantis brought home one of its four gold medals.

It is an unforgivable concrete mistake on a practical level, which, unlike Finland’s sporting success, could be corrected in a day.

A change of attitude would be enough for that.

If Vapaavuori is not able to lead by example the practical actions and attitude of the Olympic Committee to be more respectful of sports and athletes, it is time for him to give up the pursuit of the next season.

Exercise is medicine, says Vapaavuori himself. Now, in order to greet the Olympic Committee and Finnish top sports, it is perhaps high time for him to take the ritolas.

