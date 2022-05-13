Comment A silly rule can strike a lion’s face – at the same time devaluing the value of the entire World Cup

Playing with a small line-up is not very valuable for a tournament that is struggling with its athletic credibility anyway, writes journalist Teemu Suvinen from Tampere.

“Teams may register a maximum of 22 field players and three (3) goalkeepers for the tournament. ”

This rule of the International Hockey Federation (IIHF) unfortunately dims the star glory of the Finnish World Cup.

The bosses of the IIHF slept and did not realize how to react to the world situation.

The season 2021–2022 was an exceptional season in the world of hockey due to the corona and the Olympics.

The NHL playoffs only started this spring in early May. As a result, a large portion of the first-round match pairs end when the World Cup is already underway.

That, in turn, means that national teams awaiting more confirmations from the NHL playoffs will have to play their first tournament matches with a low line-up. Another option is to close the doors on any NHL confirmations.

Playing with an undersized lineup isn’t terribly valuable to a tournament that is struggling with its athletic credibility anyway.

More directly, it’s a shame for the World Cup. Sweden, for example, only registers 17 players at the start of the tournament, meaning they are just waiting to be confirmed.

Every the puck fan wants to see the brightest stars in the NHL in a value tournament, so a strict line-up rule is silly and puts teams in an embarrassing situation between two bad options.

Why was there no exception to this year’s World Cup and teams were allowed to nominate 25 field players and three goalkeepers for the tournament, for example?

That alone would give national teams some leeway to wait for any NHL reinforcements to be released in the first round.

The strict current rule may strike the face of the Lions rudely.

After the first round, the NHL could, in principle (without injuries or other obstacles) be released to the national team for several stars, such as Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Sharp, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell. All of their NHL teams are one loss away from the relegation.

However, there is room for only two players on the Lions World Cup team, for Jukka Jalonen and his team stamped 19/22 of the field players’ race passes, and one seat has been reserved for those who have already arrived in Tampere To Mikael Granlund.

May it seems strange that Jalonen didn’t wait for a possible NHL jackpot, but his course of action shouldn’t be to go to the opening matches of the home tournament to play with understaffed. In fact, Jalonen was already flexible in deciding to leave for the opening weekend with seven defenders.

If the IIHF crowd had been awake and set a looser line on the lineup rules, greater NHL star glory could be seen in Tampere and Helsinki, which would certainly benefit the entire international hockey team.

Now there are only bad options left: ridiculous underplaying or ignoring NHL aids.

