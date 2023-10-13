Comment | A sad truth is buried behind the league’s surprise decision

The decision to restore the qualifiers seems like a compromise that the smaller clubs had to agree to and the big clubs had to settle for, writes Teemu Suvinen

“This is a historic day”, the chairman of SM-liiga Oy Heikki Hiltunen line in his opening speech in a Helsinki hotel on Thursday.

This time the talks were not loose. The league hit the table with a real surprise card by announcing that the qualifiers between the winner of Mestis and the last team in the league will return in the spring of 2025.

Such hard news was not expected. It seemed more likely that the League will give looser guidelines about the future series system and return to the details later.

According to chairman Hiltunen, the shareholders of the league clubs, i.e. the top decision-makers, were unanimous on restoring the qualifiers. The pressure to change the hugely criticized closed series system had therefore grown too great, even in the opinion of the shareholders who were most against the change.

For a long time, there were really disagreements within the league about the future of the series: the big clubs pushed for change and the smaller ones, for whom, for example, restoring the qualifiers is a risk, were satisfied with the current situation. The conflict was tearing the series apart from the inside, so a consensus even for some kind of change had to be found.

Qualifiers restoration is a treat for Finnish hockey fans. The threat of relegation, drama and the dream of promotion are returning to Finnish hockey after a break of many years.

However, this decision does not eliminate all the sore problems of the SM League. Buried under the qualification hype is the sad fact that the number of teams in the League is not shrinking, but possibly even increasing from the current 15 to 16 teams.

The league’s biggest problem has not been the lack of qualifiers, but the too large number of teams. The level of players in the league has decreased, and the difference in level between the clubs, both athletically and financially, is getting too big.

There are probably bubbles under the surface, because more than the return of the qualifiers, the big clubs in the League would like to reduce the number of teams and make the competition tougher. Then big clubs would have better opportunities to grow even bigger.

Since reducing the number of teams or changing the league system to, for example, the much talked about 10+10 model, would require the approval of a two-thirds majority of the clubs, i.e. ten clubs, the probability of the number of teams shrinking in the future is vanishingly small.

Because who would want to voluntarily give up a place in the league and put their club’s future in jeopardy?

The decision to restore the qualifiers seems like a compromise that the smaller clubs had to agree to and the big clubs had to settle for.

SM-liiga Oy chairman Heikki Hiltunen told about the future of the main series.

To Kiekko-Espo it is perfect that the qualifiers will not be played until spring 2025.

If Kiekko-Espoo manages to convince the league management of its financial conditions and gets a league license already for the 2024-2025 season, the Espoo club will not have to first fight for Mestis’ victory with the Jokers and then play qualifiers against the league’s jumbos.

Kiekko-Espoo played really hard poker by threatening the League with the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority if the league does not accept the Espoo players’ application for next season. At least for now, it seems that the people of Espoo will walk away from the table as winners. The threat paid off.

It also seems that Kiekko-Espoo now has time to apply for a league place before the license conditions are tightened, which is very good news for the people of Espoo. After the Jokers left the KHL, the license conditions were set really low, so that Sport, Jukurit and KooKoo fulfilled the conditions “automatically”.

Of course, there is room for interpretation in the license terms, for example with regard to the financial section, but in principle the license committee of the SM League should examine Kiekko-Espoo’s application with the same criteria as Sport, Jukurie and KooKoo’s applications at the time.

On top of that, Chairman Hiltunen confirmed that Kiekko-Espool is not even required to win Mestis this season to get a league place.

Jokers Thursday’s decision complicates the way to Liiga. The Helsinki club’s credible league project has gotten off to an explosive start, but the clown shirts are not going to make it to the main league.

The fact is that with the help of the old license procedure, i.e. the cabinet decision, the Jokeri’s route back to the league would have been much rosier than through the qualifiers.

Jokerit has said that they intend to play next season (2024–2025) in Mestis with a player budget of one million euros, while this season the player budget of even the smallest league club is 1.8 million euros. The Jokers must increase their budget.

Although Jokerit has created a wonderful boom, it is not at all certain that the club will be able to upset one of the league clubs in the qualifiers. The Jokers are forced to start assembling a totally superior team for Mestis next season, if it plans to move up to the SM league for the 2025–2026 season.

From a sporting romantic perspective, promotion to the league on sporting grounds is of course better than promotion to the cabinet.

Jokerit has caused a great audience boom in Mestis.

Qualifiers the reinstatement also curbs one of the most disgusting mild phenomena in the League starting next season, i.e. clearance sales, because the teams even at the bottom of the series have to maintain their competitiveness for possible qualifiers.

However, Thursday’s decision could have an awkward consequence for this season. Since the qualifiers are not played until the end of this season, there is a big risk that spring will see the biggest clearance sales ever.

At least SaiPa, stuck at the bottom of the series and struggling with financial difficulties, desperately needs money for its next season’s team, and it wouldn’t be surprising if drastic savings talks started exceptionally early.