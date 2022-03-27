Comment A Russian journalist predicted a year ago what would happen: Russia would attack Ukraine and it would be humiliating for Russia

Aleksandr Nevzorov said in April 2021 that the war is, above all, an opportunity for Russia to steal from its own army, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Torvinen.

Russian through the propaganda fueled by the regime, it is sometimes difficult to see that there are also brightly-thought-out public figures in Russia who have not yet been put behind bars or silenced in other ways.

One of them is 63 years old Alexander NevzorovI broadcast from Leningrad, a great TV journalist of the end times of the Soviet Union 600 seconds a charismatic presenter and a revealer of corruption. He also served as an independent Member of Parliament in the Russian State Duma from 1993 to 2007.

Through many twists and turns, Nevzorov has emerged as a bitter critic of the Russian regime, although he once supported Vladimir Putinia and supported, inter alia, the start of the first war in Chechnya in 1994.

He is no longer on television, but his channel has more than 1.6 million subscribers on Youtube.

Russian Nevzorov speaks the right words about the large-scale offensive war in Ukraine.

“I see war and I call it war. And not just a war, but a criminal and schizophrenic war that is completely destroying Russia, ”Nevzorov wrote. On Twitter in mid-March.

And when the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed in early March that Russia’s “special military operation” is intended to prevent war in Ukraine or a war to be launched from Ukraine, Nevzorov said there is no better example of “idiotic logic.”

“In the past, this kind of reasoning could only be found in psychiatric textbooks, but thanks to the Russian Foreign Ministry, it can now be found in diplomatic telegrams. By this logic, accidental burning of the house can only be prevented by burning the house. ”

See also Scherbaum's stock exchange: making returns with Hüftgold Alexander Nevzorov doing a 600-second program in Leningrad in 1989.

Quite well crafted! However, after Russia’s large-scale offensive in Ukraine, one of Nevzorov’s earlier sarcastic news reports is much more delicious material. In hindsight, the review is in part even prophetic. Exaggeration, of course, but to what extent?

Nevzorov said April 11, 2021 (with good English subtitles the same snippet released in March) that Russia’s war against Ukraine is inevitable, unfortunately. In the wake of propaganda about military exercises, “everyone now believes in the power of the Russian military machinery”.

However, the military exercises are just performances on an imaginary piano: it can represent any great master, Nevzorov said. But when someone puts under a real piano, humiliation begins.

“Awesome theoretical pianist can’t even play Husband Noah with one finger.”

How whatever war is going on, it will end in a terrible defeat and tragedy for Russia, according to Nevzorov’s assessment in April 2021.

According to Nevzorov, this is because there are only two outcomes of the war, and both of them are fatal for Russia: either “a giant, angry and cruel monster named Russia tramples on its small, proud and unprotected neighbor” or “a small, proud and defenseless neighbor tramples on a giant, a cruel monster ”.

Nevzorov spoke of Russian war experts who should never be listened to in any war-related matter. They expect Russian armored and infantry columns to just march on Kiev, as long as the defenses are first destroyed by missile strikes. According to Nevzorov, this could happen during military exercises and perhaps with huge bribes to Ukrainian forces. Maybe then Ukrainian troops will lower their weapons after obediently taking a few hits from missiles.

“All war analytics is largely done by fools, fools who have long since lost touch with reality or never had anything to do with it.”

“ According to Nevzorov, no “expert” takes into account the complete incompetence of the Russian army in wars.

Nevzorovin according to him, no “expert” takes into account the fierce resistance on the other side of Ukrainian forces or the complete inability of the Russian army to wage.

“The first war in Chechnya was lost by an old Soviet army that still had some traditions, generals and war experience. There is nothing now. ”

“What is the war for Russia? Above all, it is an opportunity to steal from your own army without fear of punishment, because everything can be written down. … All the best deals are made on the front lines. ”

According to Nevzorov, the first war in Chechnya showed that Russia has long since learned how to sell its own tanks to the enemy.

“It all starts with the disappearance of a couple of divisions. You can’t do without it. Inevitably, the Russian Air Force will bomb those divisions. In Chechnya, it acquired a miraculous ability to bomb its own. ”

The Air Force has hardly yet managed to lose that ability through drunkenness, Nevzorov said.

To the front lines conscripts will also be sent, as is tradition, Nevzorov said. And so it happened. Russia even had to admit it.

“No soldier or officer has the slightest sense of why the hell they’re here and whose yachts and palaces they’re fighting for.”

Nevzorov mentions the ambush demolition of the war in Chechnya at Grozny’s main railway station and it is certain that similar ones will come in Ukraine. And in Chechnya, Russia didn’t even fight the right army but “some poets, gynecologists and surveyors,” Nevzorov points out.

“[Ukrainassa] Russia is biting so much humiliation that it cannot swallow it. ”

However, Ukraine would be only half the problem, Nevzorov said. This may show his Russianness but also his sarcasm. The war should also be fought against Odessa, Nevzorov said. Odessa has traditionally been a very pro-Russian city.

“In other words, it’s the best way to become a mockery of the world cheaply and forever.”

Nevzorov believed in April 2021 that Russia’s internal anti-war movement would eventually unite all those who hate the current regime. That day has not yet been seen, but the future is unknown.

In Russia, Nevzorov is now suspected of publishing “false information” about the Russian armed forces because he went to tell the truth about the bombing of the Mariupol Maternity Hospital on both Instagram and Youtube.

Following the March amendment to the Penal Code, disseminating “false information” about the Russian armed forces, that is, an “official truth” other than that defined by the Russian administration, could result in up to 15 years in prison.