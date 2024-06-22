Comment | A pump led by Barkov on the brink of a historic disaster

Comment|The suffocation of the Florida Panthers has happened quickly, writes hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén.

Still life couldn’t be more delicious.

The best hockey player of his generation and the most followed individual in the NHL Connor McDavid has led his team from the desperate 0–3 situation of the Edmonton Oilers to the seventh final and is facing the Finnish captain Alexander Barkov led by the Florida Panthers.

You could say that there is enough storytelling in this thriller-like final series. The Oilers have a chance to beat the modern NHL’s toughest underdog trick.

The fate of the Stanley Cup will be decided in an epic way early Tuesday morning, when, after a five-year hiatus, the final series culminates in the seventh and decisive game.

The teams go into the stoppage match with completely different settings mentally.

The Oilers have risen from the brink of the abyss to championship contention.

I don’t buy any talk heard in the last few days from the Panthers camp that the team is in the situation they want and there is nothing to worry about.

Yes, this is the meltdown of all time at hand.

The Panthers had three game balls to wrap up the series and start the championship celebration, but the tenacious, disciplined and greedy Oilers have forced their way to the side.

The six game played early Saturday morning in Edmonton was the best performance of the Oilers in the final series. Right from the start, the home team took control of the puck and set the pace. In recent matches, the Panthers’ play has been characterized by a wonderful tenderness and slowness.

I’d argue it has a lot to do with the Panthers fear of losing their all-time title streak. The grip is slipping for good.

The Panthers haven’t led in the final series for even a second since the three-way tie. It has been a constant chaser despite leading the series.

Anyway, the Panthers have been in surprisingly big trouble with the Oilers’ change of direction game. It was telling that in the match of six, the Oilers scored goals from superior attacks, which the Panthers rarely give.

Final series has turned completely on its head also in terms of playful leadership.

It’s hard to say who will lead the team in the Panthers group right now. Captain Alexander Barkov is of course the game leader, but he played a couple of quieter matches in a row and has not been able to overshadow McDavid.

Barkov had earned his praise and praise at the beginning of the final series, but as the final series progressed, the Tampere center has not been able to play nearly as dominant a role.

Barkov played the second most of the Panthers forwards in the six game.

However, it must be said that Barkov was one of the few forwards in his team in the latter half of the match, who was able to carry the responsibility on the puck and create chances. The wonderful 1-3 narrowing goal was art and woke up the team.

However, there were too many free riders in the Panthers’ ranks in the six-game match.

The chain led by Barkov, who weighed in the previous two matches with binoculars, has also taken heavy hits in the last three matches. Suomalaištahti’s power statistic is a dull -6 in the last three matches. Of course, the last two of these came back empty after setbacks.

The strangest is that Conscientious and comprehensive Barkov has been in big difficulties with his chain at times in the defensive direction and the defensive readiness has failed at times. You rarely see this from Barkov.

At the same time, the Oilers’ big boys have taken over.

Connor McDavid (25 games, 8+34) plays a phenomenal playoff game and is always dangerous with the puck.

Connor McDavid roasts in a wild blow.

At the moment, McDavid is hitting so hard that he can be restrained, but not stopped. In the six-game match, McDavid was surprisingly left with no points, but he again played a prominent role in the offensive game.

On the other hand, this is positive for the Oilers. McDavid didn’t have to carry the whole orchestra, when the effects were found anyway.

It is also promising for the Oilers that they spent most of the final series in the lands of shadows Leon Draisaitl improving all the time.

In the six-man match, Draisaitil was the best player on the rink and won the confrontation against Barkov’s chain.

I also have to highlight the Oilers’ triple chain, Mattias Janmark–Adam Henrique–Connor Brown. During the finals, the chain has become the team’s credit chain, which can play against any chain. Janmark and Brown are also a significant part of the Oilers’ highly motivated understrength.

Goalkeeper play has its own chapter. Sergei Bobrovsky started the Finals series in dazzling style, but as the Finals series has progressed, he has lost an ugly duel to the Oilers To Stuart Skinner.

Bobrovski’s save percentage in the last three matches is below 83.

So to understand how extraordinary the Panthers’ meltdown is, you have to look at history.

This is only the third time in history that the team has been able to rise from a 0–3 situation to a stalemate in the final series. The last time this happened was in 1945. At that time, the Toronto Maple Leafs took a 3–0 lead, lost the next three games, but were finally able to win the seventh game.

In the more than 100-year history of the NHL, only one team has lost a 3–0 lead in the final series and also lost the championship. This miracle happened 82 years ago when the Toronto Maple Leafs won the championship against the Detroit Red Wings.

Now the historical thaw is very close.