Comment | A huge hole appeared in Helsinki’s urban culture – the owner of the Linnunlaulu villa is gone

About cities the living are made by their layers. A good city has something old, with something new being built next to it. In a good city, there is something new, with centuries-old stories hiding next to it.

There is also something in a good city that doesn’t quite fit the new and modern image anymore.

On top of the Linnunlaulu hill, right in the middle of Helsinki, there has been an example of a stratification, which has been associated with an extraordinary number of stories, since the last decade of the 19th century.

Linnunlaulu’s villa number nine has been seen every day by both commuters cycling past Töölönlahti and train travelers arriving in the capital on the main tracks. Hundreds of magazine articles have been written about the villa.

Villa is an architect by J. Westerlund designed in 1889–1890. The villa served as the Rinnekoti of the Deacon Institute from the 1920s to the 1960s. After that, the Vocational School for the Visually Impaired bought the villa from Diakonissalaitok and rented it out as a dormitory.

In 1977, a resident moved into the villa, whom almost every Helsinki resident got to know. His name was Aulis Junes.

On Friday was reported of his death.

The bad condition of the villa has raised questions about the safety of the building.

Flea market open. That’s what the sign in front of the Linnunlaulu villa said for a long time.

The villa, which had slipped into a bad state, was absolutely full of stuff, which, at least in theory, was sold to interested passers-by. Even more important than the goods, however, was the owner of the villa, who had a story to tell.

People who were interested visited the villa regularly and irregularly. I myself once had time to get to know the building and its human life.

What I remembered from my visit was that at that time he praised a young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Aulis Junes drew his stories from his colorful personal history. He was happy to talk about mental health work, nausea in young people and climate change, among other things.

Junes has done his life’s work especially with young people suffering from drugs. He worked in Mannerheim’s Children’s Welfare Association as a director at one time. Among other things, Junes was founding a clinic for young people who got hooked on drugs, which operated around the clock. The work was early pioneer work in solving the drug problem in Finland.

In 1990, Aulis Junes and Hannu Penttinen founded Aseman Lapset ry, the purpose of which was to respond to the growing drug problem at the Helsinki railway station.

Ehti Junes also served as a deacon of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland, but he was later released from his duties when he gave his official residence to the homeless and alcoholics.

In the political field, Junes was first involved in the center party, but later founded the green wave, the predecessor of the green movement.

In August 2023, to the yard of the villa appeared a sign that forbade passers-by to enter. When contacted by HS, Junes said that he had to be hospitalized at the time, but he firmly intended to open his flea market again.

In August, a sign telling about the private area stood in the yard of the villa.

in the 21st century Aulis Junes and his villa were also often in the headlines due to the bad condition of the villa building. The building was even considered dangerous.

According to the city of Helsinki, the dilapidated villa has been in need of essential repairs for a long time. Junes has repeatedly refused to restore its facade. He has stated that he will use the methods of “traditional construction” in the building at his own pace.

He has said that he has no intention of repairing his villa until the Linnunlaulu park area and the villa are protected by the plan.

In June, the city imposed a running fine on Junes, the fixed basic amount of which is 20,000 euros. In addition to that, he has to pay 4,000 euros for each month when repairs have not been made. There would have been time for measures until the end of this year.

For now, it is unclear what will happen to the villa now after the death of its owner.

Aulis Junes in his rocking chair in Linnunlaulu’s villa in the summer of 2023.

Although although the villa has not been maintained according to the requirements of the city bureaucrats, it has been a significant part of the kind of Helsinki that invites those interested to familiarize themselves with its history.

Aulis Junes, who presented himself as an anarchist and urban activist, has emphasized such an understanding of the urban space that the city primarily belongs to its inhabitants. And the residents are allowed to do what they see fit with their city.

The owner of the villa thought that the ruggedness and layeredness belong to the city. It’s an idea that seems to live on in Helsinki even after Junes’ death.

A drawing of the villa.

Correction October 6, 2023 at 1:10 p.m.: Removed incorrect information from the story, according to which the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association was founded in 1969. It was founded in 1920.