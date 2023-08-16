Comment | A huge failure led to the collapse of Valtteri Bottas’ team – and there is no end in sight

Alfa Romeo’s F1 team’s inability to solve the problems ruined the team’s grandeur, writes Janne Oivio.

in the F1 series a significant redistribution took place at the beginning of 2022.

The new ground effect rules gave all the teams the opportunity to renew their competitiveness because the new cars differed so significantly from the previous season.

As is known, Red Bull became the overwhelming number one team due to the rule changes, and the greatness of the previous era, Mercedes, collapsed.

For a long time, Alfa Romeo looked like the biggest winner in the middle category, which scored a lot of points in the early season races in 2022.

After that, a change in power relations began, and Alfa is currently one of the weakest teams in F1.

How did this happen?

Answer is simple: the stable went wrong, and really badly.

The Sauber team operating under the Alfa Romeo name found a significant competitive advantage at the beginning of the 2022 season. The car it designed was the only one of all ten teams close to the minimum permissible weight limit.

All the other teams, Red Bull included, were struggling with their overweight cars. The weight of the car is such a significant factor in the speed of the car that some of the cars are driven completely without advertising or color tapes.

“ Sauber had all the keys to start developing the aerodynamic properties of their cars towards the path indicated by the top teams while others wrestled with their weight problems.

Black carbon fiber shines underneath. We talk about saving grams, but every gram counts in the brutal F1 race.

In other words, it’s easy to understand how huge a competitive advantage Sauber had when its car was several kilos lighter than the others.

What then as last season progressed what happened? To put it bluntly, nothing at all.

The opportunity was wasted. The team’s number one driver Valtteri Bottas already made this clear last season, when he commented how Alfa-Sauber developed the car at a more leisurely pace than Mercedes.

If problems did arise, they were not addressed with the same urgency and energy as in the previous power house of the series.

In a way, this is understandable, since Alfa-Sauber’s operation is significantly smaller than Mercedes’s.

Valtteri Bottas wants to continue even after Audi takes over Sauber.

Expenditure ceiling in this era, personnel and work method deficiencies are, however, more difficult to overcome in the F1 series than before.

Somehow Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari have also managed to keep their big teams together and develop their cars aggressively.

The trend was already visible in the second half of last season. In the second half of the season, Bottas only collected individual points here and there, while in the early season the Finn was at his best even fifth in the competition. Most of the races ended in first place or with suspensions.

This season’s charm has been even worse.

Alfa-Sauber the weakness is underlined by the competitors’ successes. Aston Martin was in the scrap heap of F1 for the 2022 season and finished behind Alfa in the World Series.

McLaren, on the other hand, failed miserably in the design of its car in both 2022 and 2023.

Still, Aston Martin was the super surprise at the beginning of this season and took the podium in almost every early season race. McLaren shook up its entire management structure, started a wild recruitment avalanche and changed its course dramatically in the middle of the current season.

“ Valtteri Bottas should think carefully about whether he wants to join Audi’s bandwagon in the future.

McLaren didn’t go anywhere from the beginning of the season, but now it has almost as many points as it did in the whole of last season.

In other words, Aston Martin and McLaren have shown that with the right investments and balanced approaches in car design, huge leaps in development can be achieved.

In the year Audi, which will start as Sauber’s engine supplier in the 2026 F1 series, will recruit McLaren’s team boss in the winter Andreas Seidlin to lead a new project. Seidl, on the other hand, recruited his credit planner by James Key lead the design of the car.

Replaced by Seidlin Andrea Stella is responsible for shaking up McLaren’s outdated structure and successful recruitments. And it was Key who got fired from McLaren after twice failing to design a high-speed ground-effect car.

After Key’s departure, McLaren’s new Design Management made the whole car new, and suddenly Lando Norris stood on the podium again.

So these are Sauber’s and Bottas’ new trusted men.

From Valoisa therefore not showing in Switzerland at the Sauber premises at the moment. No, even though Audi is already investing in the team. When rumors started circulating in the summer that Audi’s engine project was badly behind schedule, the deal was ready.

Just over a year ago, at least half of the F1 teams would have given anything to be in Alfa Romeo’s position: they had a super light car and all the opportunities to fully invest in the development of another car.

The team wasted that opportunity, while the others managed to lose weight and develop their car faster than Alfa-Sauber at the same time.

Valtteri Bottas should think carefully about whether he wants to join Audi’s bandwagon in the future.