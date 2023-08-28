Comment | A huge change can be seen in Finnish athletics – for these reasons, great times lie ahead

The World Championships in Budapest are proof that Finnish athletics has risen from the bottom on a wide front. On top of everything, even better things are coming, writes journalist Olli Kivioja.

About was it really dark?

The thought comes to mind when you look at the balance of the Finnish national team in prestigious athletics competitions in the years 2016–2021. No medals in six consecutive prestigious competitions. Not at the Olympics, not at the World Championships, not at the European Championships. Scattered points, it’s good that even those.

The hole was at its deepest in 2018 and 2019.

The World Championships in Doha were the second in a row, where Finland was left with one difficult point in the men’s javelin throw. In the 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Finland was also left without medals, as well as in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The same thought comes to mind when reading the experiences of Finnish athletes from the aftermath of the European Championships in Berlin. Was it really that dark?

Mightily in an article published after the games, several members of the EC team harshly criticized the team’s atmosphere during the games. There was nothing to do together, the schedule was too tight, some of the athletes were lonely. It didn’t seem like it was fun at all.

“There was a complete lack of team spirit,” summed up the long-time value competition attendee, the triple jumper Kristiina Mäkelä.

Kristiina Mäkelä was one of the many athletes who felt that there was a lot of room for improvement in the collective spirit of the Finnish national team in 2018.

Four years have now passed since the stomach-churning that culminated in Doha, and the difference in the atmosphere surrounding the Finnish national team is like night and day.

Wait and see first the raw statistics.

The things I brought home from the World Championships in Budapest are Wilma Murron World Championship bronze and among other things Silja Kosonen, by Oliver Helander and Aku Partanen scorers. The momentum that started from the four-medal European Championships in Munich stayed comfortably alive.

And the outlook for the future is even better. For just a moment, the Finns don’t have to search with cats and dogs for the crazy medal hopes, on which the value competition drug is built.

The 25-year-old Murro has at least one and a half Olympiads worth of searching time to pursue prestigious medals and his own limits, which have hardly been seen yet.

Kosonen, 20, seems like a guaranteed success in the coming years in prestigious competitions of all levels. Born in the same year as Kosonen Saga in Vannis has every chance to rise to the same category.

Silja Kosonen finished fifth in her second World Cup final.

Viivi Lehikoinen at the age of 23, is close to the top in Europe. Top with Stripe has every chance to return to the top of Europe next summer in Rome.

by Oliver Helander26, with button throws you can grab a medal at any time. Eveliina Määttanen and the level difference between the top of Europe is narrowing rapidly.

Only two years focused on 20 kilometers Aku Bearden is a genuine medal candidate at the European Championships in Rome, and it is no stretch to talk about medal chances at the Paris Olympics either.

And the flow of young promises is not decreasing in the coming years, on the contrary.

It is charming with its great authentic technique Rasmus Vehmaais the power duo of long fences Jere Haapalainen and Antti Sainio and a large number of others. Finland won ten medals from the under-23 EC home games, four from Jerusalem from the corresponding under-20 games.

Of course, in the majority of cases, the prize medals of the junior classes do not lead to the equivalents of the adults. However, there is so much medal-level mass in Finland that the probability that the right pieces of the puzzle will be found for some of them is high.

“ Laughter could be heard from somewhere all the time. No one seemed to be trying desperately to save Finland’s honor in the world.

One a big part of that puzzle is that the Finnish race team currently seems to be a community that is easy for a young athlete to join.

In Budapest, the Finnish team has exuded a good and serene atmosphere both at the competition venues and in the hotel throughout the games – similar to the one that was in the air a year ago in Munich.

Athletes smile before their race, at the race venue and after the race – even those who did not achieve what they wanted from the Games. Disappointment and sadness were felt, but they did not remain in the air.

World Championship bronze winner Wilma Murtoa there was a great sight in front of Suomen’s hotel: a large part of the rest of Finland’s race team present, even though it was already well past midnight when the party equipment arrived. Many of the athletes had a big personal disappointment behind them, many of them had not yet used their own race. Everyone’s congratulations and joy were sincere.

Board games were played at the hotel, flapper flew and everyone had fun. Laughter could be heard from somewhere all the time. No one seemed to be trying desperately to save Finland’s honor in the world. No one was afraid of being embarrassed on the way home again.

Finland’s 2023 World Cup team was full of smart, interesting and healthy athletes with genuine star shine, and with whom the media was also a pleasure to work with in all situations.

If the recipe found in recent years is followed, Finnish athletics may have a great era ahead, which will make the grimness of the last decade seem like a vague and unpleasant memory, which fortunately does not have to be returned to often.