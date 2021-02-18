Comment A holiday, the Jokers declare when the dictator’s favorite child arrives in the village

The Jokers try to balance in Putin’s propaganda league in a challenging situation in many ways. It doesn’t always work, writes Mika Moilanen.

“Game day, “holiday”, declared Helsinki Jokers playing hockey league KHL on Thursday with their Twitter account.

The jokers ’message refers to the old truth about an athlete’s holiday, when hockey players arrive at their job site neatly dressed. The club has marketed their matches with the same slogan in the past as well, and there’s basically nothing wrong with that, but right now, the message conveying to the audience looks at least lewd.

The party talk is this time like a shot from the open space past an empty goal, followed by a microblogging service also pointed out. There is nothing festive about Dinamo’s visit to Minsk.

Guests arrive from a country where human rights are only on the road, even after the rigged presidential election. Alexander Lukashenko lead his people arbitrarily. Hockey is a favorite sport and Dinamo Minsk is his tool for making politics.

Lukashenko was unable to use the Jokers as his pawn in September when the team skipped a visit to Minsk after a big uproar and cleared a technical loss of 0-5 from the match.

From September has passed, but the situation in Belarus remains unchanged. The Lukashenko regime is violently punishing civilians, including during peaceful demonstrations.

For the jokers, the situation is embarrassing, even though there is not as much buzz around the match as at the turn of August-September. That’s quite understandable, because in the trough of the Russian-owned hall, in the evening, to put it bluntly, the oligarch’s toy and the dictator’s favorite child. Fewer and fewer can no longer be interested.

The Jokerit announced in the summer of 2013 that they would join Vladimir Putin to conceive a league from the beginning of the 2014-2015 period. Since then, a lot of things have happened that seem in a bad light for Russia. Crimea has been captured and a Malaysian passenger plane shot down in eastern Ukraine.

Russia cannot be considered a model country for democracy either. Unrest as well as violent arrests and beatings of citizens opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin in support of demonstrations are of concern, among other things, to the Finnish Football Association, but it is pointless to wait for the Jokers to take a stand.

Its hands are tied in a series created as an instrument of Russian soft propaganda.