Comment | A grim farce close by – Finland was melted in a Swiss steam boiler

Finland had three chances to lift the championship trophy within a year, but each one remained a dream. In the World Championships in Switzerland, the medal was also on the line, writes Tero Hakola, news producer of HS’s sports department.

Zurich

Small win the successful men’s floorball world championships finally ended with Finnish fans, but in the wrong match.

Finland defeated the host country Switzerland in the bronze medal game with 5–3 goals and got the dullest medals around their necks.

Sweden needed the win after a bitter semifinal loss. Finnish players were finally seen smiling and relieved in the rink of the packed Swiss Life arena in Zurich.

It says a lot about the spirit and attitude of the team. The bronze was not just a lost medal.

But a grim farce was also close at hand. Finland already took a 4–0 lead at the beginning of the second period Nico Salon with a nice finish. The ventilations were in accordance with it, and the game seemed to have already been taken care of.

After that, Finland’s grip began to slip, and Switzerland, cheered on by the wildly cheering crowd, scored one goal after another into the Finnish net.

Somehow, in the end, Finland withstood the furious avalanche of the home team. The match was decided when Sami Johansson shot the ball into Switzerland’s empty net 23 seconds before the end of the game.

Last it has been a rough year for the Finnish national floorball team.

Last December, Finland lost to Sweden in the World Cup final in Helsinki with 4–6 goals.

Sweden also won the World Games final played in the summer and the World Cup semi-final played on Saturday. Both with a difference of one goal.

The losses have been tight, but that doesn’t change the matter. Sweden has been systematically better than Finland in real games.

You can think of reasons for Vaisu’s success.

A year After the 2018 World Cup gold, it seemed that Finland’s player material is extensive, even wider than Sweden. It must have been a delusion.

When the sharpest elite of defenders Juha Kivilehto, Tatu Väänänen and Krister Savonen stopped, no replacements could be found.

The attack has also lacked power and intrigue. Peter Kotilainen and Ville Lastikka have been half fit, Joonas Pylsy had to go home in the middle of the games.

There has not been a crowd of new responsibilities. And the training has not been completely successful either.

The head coach Petteri Nykky has coached Finland for two six-year seasons and led Finland with his teams to a total of three World Cup gold medals. Two of these came during the first wash in 2008 and 2010.

Finland also celebrated World Cup gold in 2018, but it remained the only championship of Nyky’s second team.

In addition, Finland also finished third in the 2017 World Games, even then Finland ran into Switzerland in the semifinals.

Out of a total of five prestigious tournaments (three World Championships and two World Games), Finland won only one under the coaching of Nyky’s team. It’s a small balance.

Petteri Nykky had to thoroughly shake up his team during a busy year, and it hasn’t been easy.

Situation has also been difficult for Nyky’s coaching group, although he has not exactly explained the difficulties.

In the Helsinki Games, which were moved a year due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Finnish team was plagued by injuries and illnesses.

And when there were a lot of retirements and injuries after this, there seemed to be a shortage of suitable players. The generational change did not go as smoothly as one would have hoped.

Transfer of coaching responsibility For Esa Jussila comes at the last minute anyway. The team needs new stimuli and patterns.

Like Saturday’s semi-final, which stretched into a shootout, showed that there is not a big difference in level between Finland and Sweden.

The final result of the match depends on the little things, and lately Sweden has been regularly better in them.

One difference can be found in the attacking skill. In these World Cups too, Sweden beat Germany 19–4 in the first group and Norway 18–2 in the quarterfinals.

Crude readings of course tell about level differences, and direct conclusions should not be drawn from them. However, such relaxed fireworks have not been seen in Finland for a long time.

The Finns have considered themselves masters of the defensive game, but even that could be sharpened. In important games, the net swings at least once too much.

Often setbacks spring from mistakes made on the offensive end.