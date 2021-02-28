Comment A great surprise medal goes into the same series with one pulsating Olympic win

When most recently, Finnish skiers have won as surprising and rewarding a medal of value as Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki now in the sprint message for the Oberstdorf World Championships?

Inevitably comes to mind Sami Jauhojärven and Iivo Niskasen Olympic gold at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Back then, the sport was the same, but the skiing was traditional. It was then a very uplifting and pulsating hit for the whole of Finnish skiing, and this went into the same series.

Even then, there was drama involved when the anchor Jauhojärvi made contact with the German skier on the last descent so that he fell.

Now the drama focused on the first round when Mäki scurried very unlucky. His wand accidentally hit the Norwegian sprint horror who skied in the back right Johannes Høsflot Klæbon to the top of the ski and slammed it inside your ski.

However, according to the duo, Mäki fought for the time comparison and thus for the final.

In the final, Hakola and Mäki can be said to have succeeded completely. Hakola presented an out-of-the-box run with his own final leg, leaving the top three to escape the others.

It was a mighty draw compared to the fact that Hakola has suffered from back problems that are specifically hampered by free skiing.

Mäki, on the other hand, left Russia behind physically and tactically with great performance.

Finnish duo had previously achieved his best personal value standings in the sprint, but both also have strong evidence of normal travel.

Now they were able to take advantage of their endurance properties in difficult conditions on a softening track.

The Finnish men had previously won three medals in the sprint message. They all came with a perch, and all of them involved Lake Jauhojärvi.

So now came the first medal in free skiing. That, too, is noteworthy.

The Hakola and Mäki medal is also an honor for the Finnish ski service group, which was once again a great success. Both skis seemed to glide better than their opponents on average.

Hakola revealed in an interview that Yle had skied Perttu Hyvärinen with a pair of skis. Of course, it is normal that in those race situations, the best skis for the test are chosen if they are the right brand and the wearer does not need them that day.

Still, it also said a lot about the great blowing of coal into the Finnish team.

As for the surprising and extremely rewarding medals, this was also the case, of course. Matti Heikkinen World Championship bronze at 50 km in Lahti 2017.