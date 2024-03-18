Comment | A day at Linnanmäki is too expensive for our family

The Children's Day Foundation must make a profit so that “good can be shared”. In an ordinary family mother, it arouses conflicting feelings, writes Pipsa Sinkko-Westerholm, HS's city reporter.

Linnanmäki the rise in prices has also increased this year.

Practically all major media have written about it, at least Helsingin sanomat newspaper, Over, Evening News, Evening newspaper and Helsinki News.

In the coming season at Linnanmäki, an adult's day wristband will cost 51 euros. The price increased by four euros from last year.

By quickly calculating, the price of a day at the amusement park for a family of four easily comes to four hundred euros. In addition to device wristbands, the day includes at least sausage fries, soft drinks, coffee, cotton candy, soft drinks, poppers, games and tug-of-war for everyone.

The topic is talking now, when families are thinking about summer vacations. With the economic situation and the general rise in prices, something has to be cheered up.

This summer, our family seems to miss Linnanmäki.

Linnanmäki does extensive charity work. It makes the situation at the amusement park both special and partly understandable.

In 2023, the Children's Day Foundation distributed 4.5 million euros to associations doing child protection work.

CEO of the Children's Day Foundation Pia Adlivankin according to one of Linnanmäki's basic tasks is to collect funds for child protection work.

“The result must first be made so that the good can be shared. The foundation does not receive external funding or grants. Children's Day Foundation's child protection organizations are in dire need of grants,” Adlivankin explains.

According to the CEO, the biggest reason for the price increase is increased costs.

In addition, they want to constantly develop the amusement park and pay hundreds of employees a competitive salary.

Even Adlivan emphasizes that everyone has free access to the Linnanmäki area and there is free equipment for small children.

“We are delighted that coming to Linnanmäki is perceived almost as a civil right. That Linnanmäki belongs to every Finn's summer,” says Adlivankin.

That seems to be the case. Linnanmäki belongs to every summer. At least everyone with a good income.