Comment | A cold ride in Åland – that’s why Eero Markkanen was also in the yard

The Veikkausliiga football qualification that ended on Sunday was a rude lesson for Gnistan from Helsinki, writes Janne Oivio.

To the limelight The aspiring Ogelians received a lesson in Åland from IFK Mariehamn.

Gnistan, from Helsinki, was fearful, overcautious and incompetent. Those are snacks that don’t get into the Veikkausliiga.

Within the 3-0 final readings, there are a few places to sit on Gnistan, but not much more than that.

In the 71st minute, when IFK was leading 1–0, a ​​header Joakim Latonen the ball into the post. IFK was able to counterattack quickly, from which Jamie Hopcutt impressively doubled the hosts’ lead.

That was the qualification.

of IFK Alvaro Ngamba circled the knife in the wound as he already fanned out on his run towards scoring the third goal.

If I were a Gnistan supporter, I would be furious after Sunday. Just this whole season this because of?

The truth is that Gnistan has only himself to blame for the defeat. Before Do Olawe scored the first goal of the two-part qualifier in the 40th minute, Gnistan had barely even tried to attack. And I don’t just mean Sunday’s game, but also the first leg in Oulunkylä.

Gnista seemed to just want to postpone the solution as late as possible, without risks and with very few initiatives.

Joonas Rantanen the team played for 130 minutes with the main idea of ​​avoiding defeat – not possessed by the desire to move up to the Veikkausliiga.

Even the game format doesn’t offer an explanation for this. The away goal rule is no longer used in qualifying.

Joakim Latose had a place to level the qualification. It went unused, and IFK ran away with the win.

Overcautiousness and too much respect for the league status of the opponent was visible in everything in Gnistan’s game.

The whole deck mostly lay low, waiting for IFK’s initiatives. When the possession of the ball came, the attacks were launched with the strength of two or three men.

IFK’s experienced defenders swallowed up the brave attempts time after time.

Only the creation of an own goal woke up Gnistan.

The first twenty minutes of the second period was the only time when the team looked like they had come to play and not be afraid. The league qualification came to life. IFK was on the edge.

Of course, it is clear that IFK, with a player budget of around 600,000 euros, is of higher quality on paper than divari-Gnistan. That still doesn’t justify Rantanen’s decision to go to matches outright scared.

Going into the games, Gnistan was in a better position mentally. One has gone from win to win in the season, the other from one loss to another. Throughout the Veikkausliiga season, we have been able to see how IFK falters if they attack first and hard. If you’re left hanging around – as KTP last did a week ago – IFK can use its place.

There was a level difference, yes. Eintracht Frankfurt and HJK were still not facing each other here.

Anyway, Rantanen should know from his time in the HJK organization that the club’s best results as an underdog have come by challenging the opposition bravely.

Even though on the scoreboard, the qualifying round progressed steadily almost to the end, IFK was in control of the events practically the whole time until the game in Oulunkylä.

IFK supporters had a lot to celebrate on Sunday

It was a pity Momodou Sarriawhose every run was fruitless.

Eero Markkas was not noticeable on the field at all during the 180 minutes. Experienced topper Konsta Rasimus finally provided the necessary goals for the islanders’ victory.

Gnistan deliberately assembled a league champion team for his promotion efforts. Nasty would say that the matches showed why the players in question are no longer in the league. I think there would have been more snacks in them if I had dared.

Rantanen the trip continues to Tampere to Ilves. The people of Tampere, who are used to Dunarifutis, will certainly not look favorably on this mental game for long. Of course, that’s only next year’s trouble.

In Tammerkoski, there will be plenty of water until we know how Rantanen and Miika Takkulan the handprint shows. All the conditions for success are there.

Gnistan has a time of big choices. At the latest, it must be clear to the club management what it takes to reach a league position. The club does wonderful grassroots club work and development work. Gnistan wants to be a truly local community club.

Finland needs more clubs like Gnistan, who have a bigger vision for the future than just putting together an expensive team that plays futsal. The club’s stadium dreams can only be given a thumbs up.

You have to remember the game too. Next season, it’s time for the final step. When a new team is assembled from top to bottom, the lesson taught by IFK Mariehamn should be remembered. The driver is either on the seat or in the place of the scarecrow.

From the place of the fearful, you usually don’t dictate where to go.