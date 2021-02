The change in the Communicable Diseases Act is too little, too late. It is not enough to reverse the rise of the epidemic in the Helsinki metropolitan area, writes Annikka Mutanen, HS’s science journalist, in her comment.

Would you go to Karaoke? The city will be open for the rest of the week no matter how many bars you can have a few beers, meet new people and slip your favorite song into the air with the cloud coronavirus.

There is still time before the exceptions are declared.