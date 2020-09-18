South MCD has launched a new initiative. Under this, people are being given the necessities in lieu of garbage. It is named ‘Save Our Planet’. Two schemes have been introduced. This includes the plastic waste exchange and the weight waste exchange scheme.Under plastic exchange scheme, plastic will be given something similar as required. These include rice, oil, dustbin, soap and detergents. At the same time, organic manure and soap-detergent will be given on the wet waste exchange. It has been almost a week since this initiative started. A large number of people are reaching for the garbage instead of the necessary items.

If the authorities agree, then this step will improve the sanitation system. Also, the public will get used to keeping garbage separately as most people do not keep wet and dry garbage separately. SDMC officer Arun said that those who have a plastic vest, or any vest, should give it to the MCD instead of throwing it away. This will also give them the goods they need.

So far, about 100 people have benefited from this initiative. The goal is to start this initiative in every colony in West Delhi. At present, 10 areas have been decided. These include areas like Subhash Nagar, Raghuveer Nagar, Punjabi Bagh etc.