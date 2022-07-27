The Central Bank (BC) released two coins commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil on Wednesday (27). Buyers, however, are complaining that the platform is always down and that they are unable to complete transactions.

To buy the commemorative coins, the BC indicated that interested parties must access the Medal Club website. However, only one error message appears to internet users on the page.

Some users reported that they even managed to add the currency to the cart on the site, but the platform does not advance to the next steps. Frustrated, they posted the difficulties they are facing on Twitter.

At 3:15 pm on Wednesday (27), the site was completely down and only showed an error message when the user tried to access it.