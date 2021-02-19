One year after the racist murders, Hanau is commemorating the victims. Relatives confront the authorities and complain about a “lack of willingness to provide information”.

FRANKFURT (MAIN) taz | Punctually at 7:02 p.m., all church bells rang in Hanau on Friday to commemorate February 19 of last year. All day long, the city was dedicated to the memory of the nine young people whom Tobias R. had wiped out in a racist madness within just five minutes a year ago. Seemingly random – but actually out of racist hatred.

The perpetrator wanted to set a beacon, “as a declaration of war on the forms of peaceful coexistence found,” said Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday at the central commemoration ceremony with the relatives of the victims in the congress center. “February 19th has burned itself deeply into our memories,” said Steinmeier; “All of these loved ones were unique and one-of-a-kind, that’s why we remember every single name here,” said the Federal President.

“#Saytheirnames”, this demand was posted by relatives and friends of the victims in many places in Hanau, at the crime scenes at Heumarkt and in Kesselstadt, in the cemetery and on the market square. For one day, street names were pasted over with magnetic boards bearing the names of the victims: Gökhan Gültekin, Sedat Gürbüz, Said Nesar Hashemi, Mercedes Kierpacz, Hamza Kurtović, Vili-Viorel Păun, Fatih Saraçoğlu, Ferhat Unvar, Kaloyan Velkov.

For each victim there was a light installation with a portrait on the stage of the congress center in the evening. Prime Minister Volker Bouffier and Hanau’s Lord Mayor Claus Kaminsky presented their names.

Relatives ask questions

The relatives were also able to speak via video with their suffering, allegations and open questions to the authorities. “Why did the perpetrator have a gun license even though he was released from psychiatry as not cured?” Asked brothers and fathers. “If the authorities had done their job right, our children would still be alive,” said one mother. “Why wasn’t my dying son helped?”, Another.

As a representative of the victims’ families, Armin Kurtovic, father of the murdered Hamza, thanked the Federal President and Hanau’s Lord Mayor Kaminsky for their support. But he also complained about “grievances and a lack of will to explain”. It is not right for the media to describe such acts as “xenophobic”. “Our children weren’t strangers,” he said.

In his speech, the Federal President addressed the dissatisfaction of the victims’ families. “I know that despite everything that has been good, there has been and continues to be criticism and questions of government action,” said Steinmeier. As Federal President he did not have answers to all open questions; the state and everyone who bears responsibility in it are not infallible, he admitted and warned: “Where there have been errors or misjudgments, there must be clarification, clarification and reappraisal are not at one’s own discretion.”

On this day of commemoration, the widow and sons of the murdered Kassler district president Walter Lübcke also expressed their condolences to the relatives of the victims. “We wholeheartedly wish you that your pressing questions will be answered soon. It will not bring back their daughters and sons, siblings, friends. It won’t undo the act. But it can help to deal with the great pain and the deep loss and give strength to continue to show an attitude towards our values, ”so the message from the Lübcke family to the victims of Hanau.