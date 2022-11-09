Home page World

Alina Schroeder

An advertisement for Kentucky Fried Chicken causes horror on the commemoration day of the Reich Pogrom Night. © Beata Zawrzel/Imago

On the commemoration of the Reichspogromnacht, the well-known fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken caused horror with questionable news.

Frankfurt – The fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) polarized with a controversial advertisement. On November 9th, and thus on the commemoration day of the Reichspogromnacht, numerous customers apparently received a message on their smartphone via the KFC app, which is more than questionable.

It says: “Memorial day for the Reichspogromnacht – treat yourself to more tender cheese with the crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”. Several Twitter users photographed and posted this push notification on their cell phones. Numerous users then expressed their outrage and wondered how such a message could have come about in the first place.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: Fast food chain undermines push glitch on Reichspogromnacht

Just a few minutes later, the company apparently reported in another push notification with the title “Sorry, an error happened to us”. “Due to an error in our system, we sent an incorrect and inappropriate message through our app,” KFC wrote. Internal processes would be checked immediately “so that this does not happen again”.

Exactly how this could happen and whether a message on the Night of Broken Glass was even planned remains unclear. The fast food chain responded to a request from Frankfurter Rundschau from IPPEN.MEDIA not yet commented on this. (asc)