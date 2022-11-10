Home page World

Alina Schroeder

An advertisement for Kentucky Fried Chicken causes horror on the commemoration day of the Reich Pogrom Night. © Michael Gstettenbauer/imago

On the commemoration of the Reichspogromnacht, the fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken caused horror with questionable news. Now the company is speaking out.

Update from Thursday, November 10, 10:15 a.m.: After a questionable advertisement from Kentucky Fried Chicken was apparently sent to several customers by push message on the commemoration day of the Reichspogromnacht, the company has now commented on it. When asked how this could have happened, KFC answers as follows: “At KFC Germany, the creation of content for the app is based on a semi-automated process that is linked to calendars that contain holidays, commemorations and campaign days. In this particular case, our internal review process was not properly followed.”

This ultimately led to “this unauthorized message being spread accidentally.” KFC then immediately stopped app communication and checked “all processes and control mechanisms in connection with our app communication”. The company wants to ensure “that such an incident does not happen again.”

In a notification shortly after the said push notification on the commemoration day of the Reichspogromnacht, the fast food chain already apologized for the “mistake”. The company makes this clear again in an official statement. “We emphasize that it was in no way our intention to downplay the seriousness and historical significance of the Reichspogromnacht or to injure victims or their descendants. KFC is permanently and actively committed to equality, inclusion and participation for all people.

Commemoration of the Reich pogrom night: KFC advertising causes horror

First report from Wednesday, November 9th, 4:53 p.m.: Frankfurt – The fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) polarized with a controversial advertisement. On November 9th, and thus on the commemoration day of the Reichspogromnacht, numerous customers apparently received a message on their smartphone via the KFC app, which is more than questionable.

It says: “Memorial day for the Reichspogromnacht – treat yourself to more tender cheese with the crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”. Several Twitter users photographed and posted this push notification on their cell phones. Numerous users then expressed their outrage and wondered how such a message could have come about in the first place.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: Fast food chain undermines push glitch on Reichspogromnacht

Just a few minutes later, the company apparently reported in another push notification with the title “Sorry, an error happened to us”. “Due to a bug in our system, we sent an incorrect and inappropriate message through our app,” KFC wrote. Internal processes would be checked immediately “so that this does not happen again”.

Exactly how this could happen and whether a message on the Night of Broken Glass was even planned remains unclear. The fast food chain responded to a request from Frankfurter Rundschau from IPPEN.MEDIA not yet commented on this. (asc)