Strong women give strong speeches at the memorial service for the victims of the Shoah in the Bundestag. With Marina Weisband, a young Jewish woman is there for the first time.

BERLIN taz | Simply being human is a beautiful vision, says Marina Weisband in the Bundestag on Wednesday morning. She has been invited as a guest speaker to the memorial service for the victims of National Socialism, 76 years ago soldiers of the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp. “But just being human”, continues Weisband, “is the privilege of those who have nothing to fear because of their birth”.

If one pursues this goal seriously, one has to name structures of oppression. “Because all oppression lives from the fact that it is invisible to those not affected.” This applies to anti-Semitism, but also to any other form.

Weisband’s speech is a novelty: with the 33-year-old publicist, who was formerly a politician in the Pirate Party and is now a member of the Greens, a young Jewish woman speaks for the first time at the memorial service in the Bundestag, a representative of the third generation after the Shoah. Weisband points out that there will soon be no more contemporary witnesses. It is the task of the descendants to carry on the memory and to learn lessons for a future.

To be a Jew in Germany means to carry the Shoah within you and to live with the trauma of your parents and grandparents. Contrary to what her father had hoped in 1993, when the family decided to go to Germany as contingent refugees from the Ukraine, Jews in Germany could not “simply live as people”. You get death threats, she has to go through security checks to pray, says Weisband. Thank you for this protection. “But it does something to us.”

Knobloch is aimed directly at the AfD

“Just to be very clear: We cannot defend against the beginnings because it is a constant process.” Anti-Semitism does not begin where a synagogue is shot; it begins with conspiracy stories, with an alleged Jewish victim role. “The more painful for me is this debate about an alleged line – as long as we can not draw,” says Weisband to applause in the Bundestag.

The 88-year-old President of the Israelite Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, Charlotte Knobloch, had already spoken to her. “I stand in front of you as a proud German”, that was how she began her speech and told of her childhood under National Socialism and the ever-increasing anti-Semitism. She survived hiding on a Franconian farm. “I had lost a home, I fought for it, I regained it and will defend it,” says Knobloch.

She, too, warns of an increase in hatred of Jews. “The phenomenon of anti-Semitism is bigger than the obvious,” warns Knobloch. “Anyone who compares corona measures with the National Socialist Jewish policy is playing down the anti-Semitic state terror and the Shoah.”

Knobloch also expressly addresses the AfD in the Bundestag. “I can’t pretend I don’t care you sit here,” she says. Perhaps one or the other is still ready to recognize which traditions are being followed. But she said to the “rest of your movement”: “You will continue to fight for your Germany, and we will continue to fight for our Germany – and I tell you: You lost your fight 76 years ago”.

There are two strong, combative speeches by two strong, combative women that are being given this Wednesday morning in the Bundestag.

At the beginning of the thought hour, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) had also warned that anti-Semitism and racism would be “open again, unrestrained, even ready for violence” in Germany. And an important question was asked: “Responsibility is always reminded on memorial days,” said Schäuble. “But are we also doing justice to her?”