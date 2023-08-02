On the occasion of the commemoration for the 43rd anniversary of the Bologna massacre of August 2, the president of the victims’ association, Paolo Bolognesi, asks the government for greater clarity. “How can you say that the massacre is right-wing when all the various government parties have signed a request from a commission to see foreign interest in the massacres?” Bolognesi asked, addressing Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

Very clear words came from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who wrote in his message to the city wounded by the massacre: “The neo-fascist matrix of the massacre was ascertained in the trials and cover-ups and ignoble misdirections came to light, in which secret associations and agents participated infidels of State apparatuses”. the mayor Matteo Lepore was also clear: “We are here to defend the country’s democracy”.

Below is President Mattarella’s full message: “The images of Bologna station, on the morning of August 2, 1980, restored to us a humanity devastated by an unimaginable ferocity, by a terror that aspired to pretend to be apocalyptic. The memory of those victims is engraved in the conscience of our people. An incurable wound nourishes the memory of the murder committed.

On the day of the anniversary, the Republic clings to family members and the city community with feelings of renewed solidarity. We are with them, with the innocent lives that the barbarity of terrorism wanted to break, with blind violence, for the subversive and fallacious objective of destabilizing the institutions of democracy.

Italy has been able to reject the murderous subversives, their accomplices, the cynical occult directors who cultivated the design of increasing tension and fear.

The mobilization of public opinion has served. The commitment of the institutions was needed. The neo-fascist matrix of the massacre was ascertained in the trials and cover-ups and ignoble misdirections came to light, in which secret associations and infidel agents of state apparatuses participated. The search for complete truth is a duty that does not extinguish, regardless of the time that has passed. The credibility of democratic institutions is at stake.

The city of Bologna, right from the first minutes after the attack, showed the values ​​of civilization that animate it.

And with Bologna and Emilia-Romagna, the entire Republic feels the responsibility to always defend and strengthen the constitutional principles of freedom and democracy that have made Italy a great country”.