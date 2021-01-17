GJubilee anniversaries run the risk of bringing out the worst in culture: superficiality, exhibitionism, bad rhetoric, abuse of power. The risk appears all the greater when two places compete for the rank of the most important memorial site. In Italy this competition exists between Florence and Ravenna.

Dante Alighieri, the author of one of the most important works of medieval literature, whose 700th anniversary of his death will be celebrated this year, was born in Florence in 1265, spent most of his life there and died in exile in Ravenna on September 14, 1321. In Florence there is the Dante Museum, the church of Santa Margherita de ‘Cherci, where Dante married and is said to have seen his adored Beatrice for the first time, and memorial plaques indicate that the place where you are standing is mentioned in the “ Divine Comedy ”takes place. Unlike Florence, Ravenna has so far resisted the temptation to turn Dante into a souvenir. If you stroll through the city, you will never come across your likeness at the entrance of the bars or for knick-knacks in the relevant shops. This fate only belongs to the Byzantine mosaic works of art. There is also a Dante museum in Ravenna. There is also the Dante Center with a special library, the Basilica of San Francesco, the so-called Quadrarco di Braccioforte, which is said to be much-visited by Dante, where Dante’s remains were hidden during the Second World War, and the small mausoleum, renovated in time for the commemorative year, where his bones are now resting . If it were up to the Florentines, whose ancestors banished Dante in 1302 and soon thereafter sentenced him to death at the stake, they would have long been in the Basilica of Santa Croce. For centuries, Florence has repeatedly made claims to the remains. The longing for the poet’s genius is great.