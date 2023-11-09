Home page politics

The theme of the memorial service, at which Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak, will also be the growing fears of Jews today. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The Union faction and the traffic light cannot agree on a joint motion to protect Jewish life. A large memorial event will take place in Berlin on Thursday.

Berlin – On Thursday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz remembered the brutal pogroms carried out by the National Socialists against Jews on November 9, 1938 – exactly 85 years ago. Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews, will also speak at the central memorial service in a Berlin synagogue. The growing fears of Jews today are also an issue.

Since the attack on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas on October 7th, the number of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel incidents in Germany has increased sharply. Thousands turned out for pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Many Jews report that they no longer dare to openly show their faith and symbols in Germany.

Commemorative event in the Berlin synagogue: traffic light dispute over a joint application

“I can’t remember ever having to experience such a fear complex among Jews in Germany as I do today,” said Charlotte Knobloch, chairwoman of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria Daily Mirror. “People are more afraid than ever before, some are even considering leaving the country.” Jews had felt safe in Germany for a long time, but now they felt: “There is no longer security here like before.”

The newspaper also reported that the Union and the Ampel factions had failed to submit a joint motion to protect Jewish life. The CDU/CSU parliamentary group accuses the traffic light of reacting too late to an offer. In turn, there was dissatisfaction from the traffic light that the November pogroms were not explicitly mentioned in the Union faction’s proposal. The Greens accused the Union of wanting to make a name for itself.

Fight against anti-Semitism in Germany: Schuster speaks of “deep-rooted fears”

Central Council President Josef Schuster warned against this Editorial network Germany: “It has shocked Jews that so many people in Germany are susceptible to hatred of Jews and hostility to Israel. The images from German streets, in which people of Arab origin in particular are calling for the destruction of Israel and the extermination of all Jews, speak to deep-rooted fears that are also related to November 9, 1938.”

In 1938, Nazi gangs of thugs had attacked on the night of 9th to 10th November one nationwide Wave of violence against Jews begins. As a result, according to the German Historical Museum, more than 1,300 people were killed, 1,400 synagogues were destroyed and damaged, 7,000 shops were robbed and 30,000 Jews were deported to concentration camps. Many citizens took part in the pogroms or at least did not oppose them.

Fight against hatred of Jews: Steinmeier and Merkel speak out

Because of threatening situations in everyday life and Anti-Israel demonstrations today remind many Jews of this. The International Auschwitz Committee declared: “85 years after November 9, 1938, “back then” is very close for survivors of the Holocaust.” Central Council President Schuster emphasized this to the a few days ago dpa also the differences: “In 1938 the whole thing was a state-controlled pogrom. Thank God there is no talk of that in Germany today.”

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is also taking part in the Berlin commemoration alongside Federal Council President Manuela Schwesig, expressly promised Jews protection from the state and society on Wednesday. Scholz has already made similar statements: “Anyone who attacks Jews in Germany is attacking all of us,” the Chancellor said a few days ago Mannheim morning.

Before the memorial service, the Bundestag will also debate the protection of Jewish life in Germany on Thursday. The two Left chairmen Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan warned in advance to combat anti-Semitism in all forms. “This lesson from history must never be forgotten and must be a mandate for us to act,” they declared on November 9th.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel also spoke out and declared that the fight against any form of anti-Semitism was a state and civic duty: “Jews must be able to feel safe in Germany.” (dpa/fmü)