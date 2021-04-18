E.t was a day of remembrance, comfort and sadness. A special day, which, according to the Federal President, should move Germany to pause. The central commemoration in the capital for the dead of the pandemic, suggested by Steinmeier, was a gesture that was overdue in view of other even more severely hit nations, including to the bereaved and those seriously ill with the epidemic.

80,000 people in this country have so far fallen victim to the corona virus. That is an incredibly large number that hardly anyone could or wanted to imagine at the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago; even if the Chancellor credibly demonstrated the seriousness of the situation to the citizens in her television message. Behind the abstract, daily reported numbers and curves of the death statistics, there are innumerable individual fates: of children and grandchildren who have lost parents and grandparents who often had many years of life ahead of them.

Many were left alone in their grief. They could not say goodbye to their loved ones who died in isolation in intensive care units or in nursing homes. It was important that Steinmeier also remembered those citizens who did not die as a result of Covid-19, but who were just as lonely.

This day of remembrance, celebrated as a gesture of social togetherness, seems strange in view of a debate that has been going on for weeks about the right strategy against the rising third corona wave. Almost every day, and increasingly desperately, intensive care physicians and virologists are calling on those responsible for politics in the federal and state governments to act quickly and decisively in order to prevent thousands more deaths and serious illnesses, especially among younger people. And how radicalized a part of society has become in the meantime was not only evident in the forbidden, maskless “lateral thinker” protests before the day of remembrance. The attack on the car of the SPD politician Lauterbach, who was hated in this scene, gives rise to fears.