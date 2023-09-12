SANTIAGO OF CHILE. Those who expected a mass commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary of the coup d’état that shook the foundations of Chilean democracy were hopelessly disappointed: there was little popular participation, also thanks to a security plan that practically locked down the Moneda palace and the entire surrounding quadrilateral after the episodes of violence and vandalism that characterized the march the day before. But the interest of the majority of Chileans is also low and a survey published just recently (Pulso Ciudadano, Estudio Especial 50 años), indicated that they were somewhat or very indifferent in 56.5 percent of cases. And indeed the contrast between the ceremonial act, in a solemn setting, in front of the Palazzo della Moneda and with flags at half-mast as a sign of mourning, and the surrounding squares of the capital, where life continued to flow, appeared striking. normal, between trips to the subway, work and shopping. Precisely this contradiction offers the key to understanding the entire program of events that Gabriel Boric’s government has developed to commemorate the traumatic event par excellence for the country’s democracy, and pay homage to the victims.

The commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary, the most polarized since the return to democracy, has exposed the lack of common memory on the event that changed the course of Chile’s history, and at the same time, if not precisely for this reason, the lack of a shared project for their future. To put it in the words of Manuel Antonio Garreton, sociologist and National Social Sciences and Humanities winner, “we observe a deeply divided society. And this division goes beyond that which may exist between one political ban and another, coming to take the form of a fragmentation and a polarization at the same time, in which a very important percentage of people feel that democracy is irrelevant to them if not indifferent to his daily life. And the projects advanced by the political class in reality have no penetration – continues the professor – nor even meaning for the large social sectors. Unlike what happened fifty years ago.”

“I don’t regret for a second being, together with my government, on the side of those who have suffered (…); unity and reconciliation are not achieved with neutrality or distance, but rather by placing oneself, unquestionably, on the side of those who were victims of the horror” said President Boric in his speech to an audience of official guests – which included four heads of state (from Bolivia, Colombia, Uruguay and Mexico) as well as many international and national authorities, former presidents, representatives of groups of victims’ families and human rights organizations. A speech judged a little too militant by the opposition and by the right-wing parties, who not only deserted the various official initiatives of the Commemoration, but did not even look favorably on the commitment “For Democracy, always”, signed by the head of state and the last four ex-presidents, Frei, Lagos, Bachelet and Piñera. And in fact they produced two other posters, one of the three parties that make up the right-wing coalition Chile Vamos, Evopoli, National Renewal and the Independent Democratic Union, and another distributed yesterday by the UDI group in total autonomy. Although they all have words that invite us to protect and defend democracy and human rights, where they differ is exactly on the genesis of the coup: on the one hand a condemnation without appeals to the violent irruption in Chilean democratic history, on the other a criticism of a ” direct causal precedent of the extreme situation that Chile was experiencing, marked by hatred – the UDI document claims – the legitimization of violence as a path of political action and the severe polarization caused by a sector of the Chilean left”. In other words, we condemn the violence that followed but the coup was a necessity, given the conditions of the country. Between a mythologization of Salvador Allende and a denial of responsibility for what happened on September 11th, it remains a difficult task, even 50 years later, to find a way of dialogue and reconciliation: “I believe it is important to trace what happened, we still have so much what needs to be done to re-establish official history – opines Camila Leverto, 41 years old, in Constitution Square – we must find out where the bodies of the arrested desaparecidos are, break the pact of silence, recognize those responsible, and then, we can also talk about reconciliation ”, he sighs. The times still seem far away.

In the meantime, the violence did not spare even the commemorative acts carried out last Sunday and Monday: the riots had a toll of 108 arrested and 22 injured of varying severity among demonstrators and law enforcement. In a statement, the Chilean police specified that this toll is 283 percent higher than that of the accidents that occurred in the same period last year. In particular, hooded groups undermined the security of the Government Palace on Sunday morning by throwing stones and causing damage to glass structures, while groups of vandals desecrated the Carabinieri mausoleum as well as the tomb of Jaime Guzmn, senator and collaborator of Pinochet during the dictatorship, in the General Cemetery.