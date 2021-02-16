At the start of the year 2021, which sees celebrating both the 120th anniversary of the birth and the seventy anniversary of the death of Ambroise Croizat, an appeal was launched on January 28, at the initiative of Humanity, by elected officials, trade unionists and intellectuals. It has since been signed by thousands and thousands of citizens and activists from all walks of life so that France can bring the Communist Minister of Labor and Social Security, former trade unionist and CGT leader, to the Pantheon and, by this gesture, recognize the contribution of the labor movement to the history of our country.

Premonitory words

Seventy years ago, the popular fervor following his death attests to this. Just tell the story by starting with this quote: “We will never tolerate that one of the benefits of Social Security be jeopardized. We will defend against losing their lives and with the utmost energy this human law and progress… ” These were his last words to the National Assembly in October 1950. Premonitory words.

“We will never tolerate that one of the benefits of Social Security be jeopardized …

That same evening, the phone rang in the apartment on rue Daguerre, where the “Minister of workers”. On the phone, Doctor Hertzog Cachin. Ambroise’s voice turns white. “I understood when I saw his face change, says his daughter Liliane. He mumbled a few words. As if to say that the disease had won. “ The operation is urgent. It will take place at the end of October, at the Parc surgical clinic in Lyon. This is where Professor Santy, a brilliant hematologist, works. Ambroise Croizat no longer remembers Professor Santy. The man recalls what he owes him.

Passed away by illness, February 11, 1950

In 1946 he requested an interview with the Ministry of Labor. Croizat had granted him what other authorities had refused him. A research grant to defeat the “blue disease” of children. In 1950, the first results caused the so-called “The child eater”. A few years later, it was definitively defeated… February 10, 1951, after a short convalescence, Ambroise Croizat was rushed to the Foch hospital in Suresnes, he died on the morning of the 11th. He had just turned 50 years old. On the 12th, Paris learned of his death. In the ranks of the demonstration commemorating the anniversary of the unitary parade of February 12, 1934, the workers of Billancourt wear his effigy creped in black. Paris has learned, France knows. Headlines crossed out in black on the front page of the press.

They were a million in the rain

At the Maison des Métallos, his body rests in the large Lacazette room, where he had spoken so many times. Basically, a huge portrait. Near the body, mountains of roses. Thousands of faces parade for a week… February 17, a rainy Saturday. Gray in the dead streets. “In this silence that has fallen like a closed shutter, begins through this Paris that he loved so much, this Paris that loves him, his last trip », Wrote Jean-Pierre Chabrol, in Humanity, February 19, 1951. The crowd, dense, advances in a tide of umbrellas planted with flags. They are a million. “Look at our dear Ambroise, it looks like he is advancing towards us! ” He’s an old man talking. It beats the sole on the crowded sidewalks of Avenue de la République.

“It was like a river veined with tricolors (…), the whole of France had made an appointment here.

He has been waiting for three hours for the procession that leads the former trade unionist and leader of the CGT to the ground. The silence thickens. Barely pierced by the rain that hits the pavement. Boulevard Magenta, children on their shoulders wave their hands. Shaken by the wind, a giant portrait opens the fog. “It was like a river veined with tricolors where the mist of crepe ties trembled, adds the reporter. Carnations, crowns across the width of the street. By the thousands for miles. As if the flower beds had suddenly started to walk. Miners, steelworkers, elected officials with a scarf, the whole of France had made an appointment here. “

Wreaths from all over the world

Republic Square. We see the head of the procession. Marcel Cachin, Jacques Duclos, André Marty, Benoît Frachon, Étienne Fajon… Yesterday again, at the Maison des Métallos, they surrounded the coffin in guard of honor in front of the anonymous round which lasted until midnight. “I do like the others, said an old woman, I’m crying. My retirement, the first of my life, was him… And for me, everything has changed since then. “ “In the silence filled with perfumes, more flowers. Flowers bearing love, as if the pavement were a garden ”, continues Jean-Pierre Chabrol. Pere Lachaise Cemetery. Wet trample like a litany. In front of the platform erected at the entrance, wreaths from all countries. Those of steelworkers from Milan or Rome, those of steelworkers from Lorraine or Finland, construction workers from Tunis or Algiers. Frachon’s voice, in the distance, long after the rose hedges: “Death has taken you, comrade. Listen to the tribute that rises. It is your people who love you. “

It is a promise, Ambroise, in the heart of the people who accompany you, we will continue without truce the struggle which was yours …André Marty, PCF

The speeches of Jean Breteau, Alfred Lebidon, secretary of the Union of Old Workers, will follow, to end in the words of Marty, leader of the PCF: “It is a promise, Ambroise, to the heart of the people who accompany you, we will continue the struggle that was yours without respite …”A few steps from the freshly disturbed earth, the graves of Colonel Fabien, Henri Barbusse, Pierre Semard and the Fédéré wall, symbol of the 27,000 people shot by the Municipality in 1871.