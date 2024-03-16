Commandos: Origins shows himself again on video, in this case with a trailer which presents the variety of maps available within the game, a reimagining of the original Commandos developed by Claymore Game Studios.

Announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S last October, Commandos: Origins will see us explore different scenarios as we manage a team made up of six characters who have been assigned increasingly complex and dangerous missions against the backdrop of the Second World War.

The original saga stopped way back in 2006therefore the intention of Claymore Game Studios and Kalypso Media is to relaunch it in the attempt that both nostalgics and novices can get to know it, naturally in a modern and refined context.