Commandos: Origins has been shown with a gameplay trailer on the occasion of Gamescom 2024, and the developers thought it would be a good idea to set up the video as a comparison between the sequences of the new chapter and those of the original Commandos.
The differences are clearly substantial.after all, twenty-six years have passed since the debut of the strategy game from Pyro Studios, but the strategic formula that built the success of the series is still there to act as a solid starting point.
As illustrated in the trailer, Commandos: Origins boasts an interface that highlights the point of view and range of our enemiesso as to allow us to evaluate very precisely our movements and the actions we want to carry out.
The traditional ones stealth mechanics of the saga will therefore be enriched and consolidated by some novelties, in an attempt to propose an experience capable of capturing the attention of both nostalgic and new players.
A very welcome return
Announced last October, Commandos: Origins will mark the return of a historic franchise, which under the aegis of Eidos has achieved Sales of 3.3 million copies and is ready for a relaunch.
So far, reactions to the trailers and news surrounding the new chapter have been pretty positive, so all that remains is to wait for the launch of Commandos: Origins on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S (at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers).
When, exactly? An official release date has not yet been announced.but Kalypso and Claymore have confirmed that the game will be available by the end of this year.
#Commandos #Origins #Gamescom #Trailer #Compares #Gameplay #Original
Leave a Reply