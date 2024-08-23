Commandos: Origins has been shown with a gameplay trailer on the occasion of Gamescom 2024, and the developers thought it would be a good idea to set up the video as a comparison between the sequences of the new chapter and those of the original Commandos.

The differences are clearly substantial.after all, twenty-six years have passed since the debut of the strategy game from Pyro Studios, but the strategic formula that built the success of the series is still there to act as a solid starting point.

As illustrated in the trailer, Commandos: Origins boasts an interface that highlights the point of view and range of our enemiesso as to allow us to evaluate very precisely our movements and the actions we want to carry out.

The traditional ones stealth mechanics of the saga will therefore be enriched and consolidated by some novelties, in an attempt to propose an experience capable of capturing the attention of both nostalgic and new players.