Developed by Claymore Game Studios, it will be playable alone or cooperatively with a friend, local or online. Along with the announcement, a trailer , which shows some gameplay, and some images. Find everything below.

Publisher Kalypso Media announced Commandos: Origins for PCs, Xbox Series And PS5 . This is a new chapter in the historic stealth strategy series set during the Second World War. More than anything it should be a kind of complete reboot, due out in 2024 (a date yet to be determined).

Videos, images and features

The official features they talk about having to make the most of the commandos’ abilities to finish missions. The scenario seems to be in line with that of the original chapters, with the Nazis playing the part of the bad guys.

The team will be made up of six characters well known by fans: Jack O’Hara “the Green Beret”, Thomas “the Sapper” Hancock, Francis T. “the Sniper” Woolridge, Samuel “the Pilot” Brooklyn, James “the Diver” Blackwood and Rene “the Spy” Duchamp. As for the new maps, greater freedom of action is promised, with different paths that will lead to final victory. The user experience will also be modernized, with more precise and intuitive controls and the ability to manage complex actions simultaneously.

In total there will be more than 10 missions. Who knows if Commandos: Origins will be able to reach the quality of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the current best game of the genre.