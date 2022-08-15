There exit date from Commandos 3 – HD Remaster on PC And Xbox One seems to have been revealed by a leak: according to this information, the game will be available starting from August 30th, therefore in about two weeks.

Announced in June, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster will be available for download at no additional cost by subscribers to Xbox Game Pass since day one, as revealed at the same time as the game was made official.

“In line, soldier! Commandos 3 – HD Remaster catapults you to the relentless and merciless battlefields of Europe”, reads the synopsis. “Fight in the deadly trenches of Stalingrad, defeat the German enemy in the heart of the Third Reich in Berlin and use your tactical skills to survive the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.”

“In this revamped edition of the third installment of the acclaimed real-time strategy game series, you will have to lead special forces behind enemy lines during World War II. Help the Allies achieve victory in high definition, with controls and improved user interface. “