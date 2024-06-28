Celaya, Guanajuato.- A command of armed men broke into a Celaya bar and opened fire, killing three people and leaving seriously injured to a fourth. Then they fled.

These facts occurred at about 9:30 p.m. this Thursday, June 27in it “Life” barlocated on Adolfo López Mateos Boulevard, almost on the corner of Rafael Sancio Street, in the Renacimiento neighborhood, reports the journalistic outlet AM.

It is detailed that in that bar a private meeting was heldwhen suddenly Several hooded and heavily armed men entered that they began to throw gunshotsuntil seeing some fall.

It is added that one of the victims ran outside, but the hitmen chased him and they killed shot on public roads, meters ahead.

Inside the bar they were two dead.

In the parking spacesnext to a parked vehicle, There was another man with bullet wounds. He was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital in serious condition, the AM news outlet added.

Authorities cordon off the entire area. Photo published by Diario AM.

Municipal police cordoned off the entire area, where a large number of shell casings of various calibres were found.

Investigators and experts from the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office went to the site to gather evidence and begin the investigation of the case.