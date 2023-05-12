The commandos had complained about an unsafe working atmosphere. This would arise, among other things, from the way in which the commander allegedly acted during several integrity investigations against employees.

The army had an investigation carried out, but according to Defense, no unsafe working atmosphere emerged. It has become clear, however, that the management is ‘insufficiently harmonious to remain effective in the future’. According to the Ministry of Defense, there are also private circumstances that make leadership difficult. “The corps deserves a commander who can dedicate himself 100 percent to it,” said departing commander Paul Janssen.