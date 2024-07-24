Washington.- Two days before a gunman wounded former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the Secret Service patrolled the campaign rally site with members of the Pennsylvania State Police, who stepped in to beef up security.

At one point, a state police officer asked a question about the roof of a warehouse that was 500 feet from the stage from which Trump was scheduled to speak.

The Secret Service’s response — according to testimony from the state police commander at a congressional hearing Tuesday — was that local police would handle the location.

That was one of many new details about the July 13 shooting that emerged from Colonel Paris’ testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee.

He described a security situation that was disastrously undermined by failures in communication and accountability, by the complex way in which a photo of the suspect was passed between various law enforcement agencies, and by the last-minute decision of local snipers to leave a high observation point to search for the suspect on foot.

The suspected killer was later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who used the roof of the warehouse to fire several shots, injuring Trump, killing one rally-goer and wounding two others.

Colonel Paris’s appearance was very different in substance and tone from that of Kimberly A. Cheatle, director of the Secret Service, at a hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform the day before.

Cheatle acknowledged his agency’s failure and frustrated the committee by repeatedly refusing to answer questions, prompting lawmakers from both parties to call on him to resign, which he did Tuesday.